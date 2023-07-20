Fiserv Inc. [FI] moved down -1.31: Why It’s Important

Fiserv Inc. [NYSE: FI] traded at a low on 07/19/23, posting a -1.31 loss after which it closed the day’ session at $127.63. The company report on July 14, 2023 at 12:30 PM that Fiserv to Release Second Quarter Earnings Results on July 26, 2023.

Fiserv, Inc. (NYSE: FI), a leading global provider of payments and financial services technology solutions, will announce its second quarter financial results before the market opens on Wednesday, July 26, 2023.

The company will discuss the results in a live webcast at 7 a.m. CT on July 26. The webcast, along with supplemental financial information, can be accessed on the investor relations section of the Fiserv website at investors.fiserv.com. A replay will be available approximately one hour after the conclusion of the live webcast.

The results of the trading session contributed to over 3417667 shares changing hands. Over the past one week, the price volatility of Fiserv Inc. stands at 1.37% while the volatility over the past one month is 1.34%.

The market cap for FI stock reached $79.21 billion, with 626.90 million shares outstanding and 613.92 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 3.60M shares, FI reached a trading volume of 3417667 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

What do top market gurus say about Fiserv Inc. [FI]?

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for FI shares is $134.92 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on FI stock is a recommendation set at 2.00. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

B. Riley Securities have made an estimate for Fiserv Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Buy, with their previous recommendation back on June 23, 2023.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Fiserv Inc. is set at 1.76, with the Price to Sales ratio for FI stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 4.36. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 2.66, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 4.62. Price to Free Cash Flow for FI in the course of the last twelve months was 22.98 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 1.10.

How has FI stock performed recently?

Fiserv Inc. [FI] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 0.05. With this latest performance, FI shares gained by 6.39% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 22.71% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 35.82% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for FI stock in for the last two-week period is set at 65.04, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 62.53, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 64.35 for Fiserv Inc. [FI]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 120.38, while it was recorded at 128.43 for the last single week of trading, and 110.06 for the last 200 days.

Fiserv Inc. [FI]: Deeper insight into the fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Fiserv Inc. [FI] shares currently have an operating margin of +21.93 and a Gross Margin at +54.95. Fiserv Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +14.26.

Return on Total Capital for FI is now 7.22, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is 4.83. Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 8.19, with Return on Assets sitting at 3.16. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Fiserv Inc. [FI] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 71.92. Additionally, FI Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 41.83, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 26.43. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 69.99, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 40.71.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Fiserv Inc. [FI] managed to generate an average of $61,707 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 5.50 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.22.Fiserv Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 1.10 and a Current Ratio set at 1.10.

Earnings analysis for Fiserv Inc. [FI]

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for FI. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Fiserv Inc. go to 14.18%.