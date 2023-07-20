F.N.B. Corporation [FNB] Stock trading around $12.69 per share: What’s Next?

F.N.B. Corporation [NYSE: FNB] traded at a high on 07/19/23, posting a 2.34 gain after which it closed the day’ session at $12.69. The company report on July 18, 2023 at 3:00 PM that F.N.B. Corporation Declares Preferred and Common Dividends.

F.N.B. Corporation (NYSE: FNB) announced its Board of Directors declared quarterly preferred and common dividends for the third quarter of 2023.

On its Non-Cumulative Perpetual Preferred Stock, Series E (NYSE: FNB PRE), FNB declared a cash dividend of $18.13 per share (equivalent to $0.45325 per depositary share or 1/40th interest per share). The dividend is payable on August 15, 2023, to shareholders of record as of the close of business on July 28, 2023.

The results of the trading session contributed to over 3195905 shares changing hands. Over the past one week, the price volatility of F.N.B. Corporation stands at 3.07% while the volatility over the past one month is 2.30%.

The market cap for FNB stock reached $4.71 billion, with 360.86 million shares outstanding and 357.44 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 2.33M shares, FNB reached a trading volume of 3195905 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

What do top market gurus say about F.N.B. Corporation [FNB]?

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for FNB shares is $14.44 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on FNB stock is a recommendation set at 2.00. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Stephens have made an estimate for F.N.B. Corporation shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Overweight, with their previous recommendation back on April 04, 2023.

The Average True Range (ATR) for F.N.B. Corporation is set at 0.32, with the Price to Sales ratio for FNB stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 3.19. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 0.81, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 4.64. Price to Free Cash Flow for FNB in the course of the last twelve months was 7.77.

How has FNB stock performed recently?

F.N.B. Corporation [FNB] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 5.75. With this latest performance, FNB shares gained by 8.46% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -3.57% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 14.22% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for FNB stock in for the last two-week period is set at 67.65, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 73.13, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 63.44 for F.N.B. Corporation [FNB]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 11.46, while it was recorded at 12.26 for the last single week of trading, and 12.63 for the last 200 days.

F.N.B. Corporation [FNB]: Deeper insight into the fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and F.N.B. Corporation [FNB] shares currently have an operating margin of +37.60. F.N.B. Corporation’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +27.28.

Return on Total Capital for FNB is now 7.65, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is 6.83. Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 8.13, with Return on Assets sitting at 1.05. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, F.N.B. Corporation [FNB] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 46.59. Additionally, FNB Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 31.78, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 6.01. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 22.25, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 14.89.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, F.N.B. Corporation [FNB] managed to generate an average of $109,258 per employee.

Earnings analysis for F.N.B. Corporation [FNB]

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for FNB. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for F.N.B. Corporation go to 10.00%.