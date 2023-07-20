Etsy Inc. [ETSY] Stock trading around $96.09 per share: What’s Next?

Etsy Inc. [NASDAQ: ETSY] surged by $2.76 during the normal trading session on Wednesday and reaching a high of $97.02 during the day while it closed the day at $96.09. The company report on July 18, 2023 at 4:05 PM that Etsy to Announce Second Quarter 2023 Financial Results on August 2, 2023.

Etsy, Inc. (Nasdaq: ETSY), which operates two-sided online marketplaces that connect millions of passionate and creative buyers and sellers around the world, plans to release its second quarter 2023 financial results on Wednesday, August 2, 2023 in a press release after the market close. The press release can be accessed on the Etsy Investor Relations website (investors.etsy.com).

Etsy will also host a video webcast conference call to discuss those results at 5:00 p.m. Eastern Time on the same day, which will be live-streamed via the Company’s Investor Relations website (investors.etsy.com) under the events section. Those interested in submitting questions during the earnings call can do so by using the Q&A chat window, which will be available during the webcast. A copy of the earnings call presentation will also be posted to our website.

Etsy Inc. stock has also gained 5.02% of its value over the past 7 days. However, ETSY stock has declined by -5.95% in the 3 months of the year. Over the past six months meanwhile, it has lost -27.48% and lost -19.78% year-on date.

The market cap for ETSY stock reached $11.97 billion, with 124.34 million shares outstanding and 122.34 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 3.40M shares, ETSY reached a trading volume of 3081587 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here’s what leading stock market gurus have to say about Etsy Inc. [ETSY]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for ETSY shares is $116.28 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on ETSY stock is a recommendation set at 2.50. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

UBS have made an estimate for Etsy Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Neutral, with their previous recommendation back on July 19, 2023.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Etsy Inc. is set at 3.55, with the Price to Sales ratio for ETSY stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 4.55. Price to Free Cash Flow for ETSY in the course of the last twelve months was 18.60 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 2.70.

ETSY stock trade performance evaluation

Etsy Inc. [ETSY] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 5.02. With this latest performance, ETSY shares gained by 1.58% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -27.48% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 13.42% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for ETSY stock in for the last two-week period is set at 61.28, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 67.69, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 56.77 for Etsy Inc. [ETSY]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 89.88, while it was recorded at 93.64 for the last single week of trading, and 109.59 for the last 200 days.

Etsy Inc. [ETSY]: An insightful look at the core fundamentals

Etsy Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 2.70 and a Current Ratio set at 2.70.

Earnings per share (EPS) analysis for Etsy Inc. [ETSY] stock

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for ETSY. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Etsy Inc. go to 16.00%.