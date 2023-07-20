Dragonfly Energy Holdings Corp. [DFLI] fell -82.69% so far this year. What now?

Dragonfly Energy Holdings Corp. [NASDAQ: DFLI] price surged by 6.74 percent to reach at $0.13. The company report on July 19, 2023 at 7:30 AM that Dragonfly Energy Completes U.S. Lithium Battery Cell Pilot Line, Begins Manufacturing Anode at Scale Using Patented Dry Deposition Processes.

Dragonfly Energy has begun successfully dry depositing anode electrodes using its patented battery manufacturing processes.

Top 5 AI Stocks to Buy for 2023



The artificial intelligence (AI) revolution is already here. And it's about to change everything we know about everything. According to Grand View Research, the global AI boom could grow from about $137 billion in 2022 to more than $1.81 trillion by 2030. And investors like you always want to get in on the hottest stocks of tomorrow. Here are five of the best ways to profit from the AI boom.



Click Here to Download the FREE Report. Sponsored

This crucial step deploys patented Dragonfly Energy technology and proves the proprietary processes work at scale, paving a path forward for domestic manufacturing of lithium batteries.

A sum of 6477612 shares traded at recent session while its average daily volume was at 2.09M shares. Dragonfly Energy Holdings Corp. shares reached a high of $2.11 and dropped to a low of $1.93 until finishing in the latest session at $2.06.

The one-year DFLI stock forecast points to a potential upside of 76.67. The average equity rating for DFLI stock is currently 1.30, trading closer to a bullish pattern in the stock market.

Guru’s Opinion on Dragonfly Energy Holdings Corp. [DFLI]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for DFLI shares is $8.83 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on DFLI stock is a recommendation set at 1.30. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Canaccord Genuity have made an estimate for Dragonfly Energy Holdings Corp. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Buy, with their previous recommendation back on January 11, 2023.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Dragonfly Energy Holdings Corp. is set at 0.21, with the Price to Sales ratio for DFLI stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 1.30. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 2.86, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 0.29.

DFLI Stock Performance Analysis:

Dragonfly Energy Holdings Corp. [DFLI] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 27.95. With this latest performance, DFLI shares dropped by -26.16% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -75.18% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -79.66% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for DFLI stock in for the last two-week period is set at 53.30, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 66.04, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 46.73 for Dragonfly Energy Holdings Corp. [DFLI]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 2.4000, while it was recorded at 1.8700 for the last single week of trading, and 6.4000 for the last 200 days.

Insight into Dragonfly Energy Holdings Corp. Fundamentals:

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Dragonfly Energy Holdings Corp. [DFLI] shares currently have an operating margin of -39.42 and a Gross Margin at +27.83. Dragonfly Energy Holdings Corp.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -45.88.

Return on Equity for this stock declined to -288.91, with Return on Assets sitting at -47.96.

Dragonfly Energy Holdings Corp.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 0.50 and a Current Ratio set at 1.50.