DigitalBridge Group Inc. [DBRG] moved down -0.29: Why It’s Important

DigitalBridge Group Inc. [NYSE: DBRG] stock went on a downward path that fall over -0.29% amounting to a one-week price increase of more than 6.61%. The company report on July 18, 2023 at 3:15 PM that OMERS Infrastructure Announces Strategic Investment in Beanfield Metroconnect.

Providing Increased Access to Reliable and Affordable High-Speed Broadband in Canada.

Over the last 12 months, DBRG stock dropped by -14.10%. The one-year DigitalBridge Group Inc. stock forecast points to a potential upside of 22.33. The average equity rating for DBRG stock is currently 2.00, trading closer to a bullish pattern in the stock market.

The market cap for the stock reached $2.72 billion, with 158.45 million shares outstanding and 135.89 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 1.73M shares, DBRG stock reached a trading volume of 5804988 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Guru’s Opinion on DigitalBridge Group Inc. [DBRG]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for DBRG shares is $21.81 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on DBRG stock is a recommendation set at 2.00. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Keefe Bruyette have made an estimate for DigitalBridge Group Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Outperform, with their previous recommendation back on June 05, 2023.

The Average True Range (ATR) for DigitalBridge Group Inc. is set at 0.57, with the Price to Sales ratio for DBRG stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 2.39. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 4.11, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 4.16. Price to Free Cash Flow for DBRG in the course of the last twelve months was 9.73.

DBRG Stock Performance Analysis:

DigitalBridge Group Inc. [DBRG] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 6.61. With this latest performance, DBRG shares gained by 22.22% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 40.12% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -14.10% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for DBRG stock in for the last two-week period is set at 77.08, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 82.62, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 72.78 for DigitalBridge Group Inc. [DBRG]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 13.39, while it was recorded at 16.45 for the last single week of trading, and 12.80 for the last 200 days.

Insight into DigitalBridge Group Inc. Fundamentals:

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and DigitalBridge Group Inc. [DBRG] shares currently have an operating margin of -37.25 and a Gross Margin at +15.57. DigitalBridge Group Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -15.13.

Return on Total Capital for DBRG is now -4.09, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is -2.77. Return on Equity for this stock declined to -9.09, with Return on Assets sitting at -1.37. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, DigitalBridge Group Inc. [DBRG] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 339.89. Additionally, DBRG Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 77.27, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 51.18. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 606.24, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 71.40.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, DigitalBridge Group Inc. [DBRG] managed to generate an average of -$577,090 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 6.77 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.09.