DENTSPLY SIRONA Inc. [XRAY] moved up 0.30: Why It’s Important

DENTSPLY SIRONA Inc. [NASDAQ: XRAY] stock went on an upward path that rose over 0.30% on Wednesday, amounting to a one-week price decrease of less than -0.39%. The company report on July 12, 2023 at 12:00 PM that Dentsply Sirona to Host Second Quarter Conference Call on August 3rd.

Over the last 12 months, XRAY stock rose by 16.94%. The one-year DENTSPLY SIRONA Inc. stock forecast points to a potential upside of 8.4. The average equity rating for XRAY stock is currently 2.60, trading closer to a bullish pattern in the stock market.

The market cap for the stock reached $8.75 billion, with 214.50 million shares outstanding and 211.41 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 1.70M shares, XRAY stock reached a trading volume of 3249568 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Guru’s Opinion on DENTSPLY SIRONA Inc. [XRAY]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for XRAY shares is $44.40 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on XRAY stock is a recommendation set at 2.60. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

William Blair have made an estimate for DENTSPLY SIRONA Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Mkt Perform, with their previous recommendation back on January 12, 2023.

The Average True Range (ATR) for DENTSPLY SIRONA Inc. is set at 0.80, with the Price to Sales ratio for XRAY stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 2.23. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 2.40, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 1.48. Price to Free Cash Flow for XRAY in the course of the last twelve months was 57.57 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 0.90.

XRAY Stock Performance Analysis:

DENTSPLY SIRONA Inc. [XRAY] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -0.39. With this latest performance, XRAY shares gained by 2.37% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 10.46% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 16.94% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for XRAY stock in for the last two-week period is set at 57.63, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 59.37, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 56.00 for DENTSPLY SIRONA Inc. [XRAY]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 39.36, while it was recorded at 40.83 for the last single week of trading, and 35.75 for the last 200 days.

Insight into DENTSPLY SIRONA Inc. Fundamentals:

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and DENTSPLY SIRONA Inc. [XRAY] shares currently have an operating margin of +9.36 and a Gross Margin at +54.31. DENTSPLY SIRONA Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -24.22.

Return on Total Capital for XRAY is now 5.54, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is -14.79. Return on Equity for this stock declined to -21.57, with Return on Assets sitting at -11.25. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, DENTSPLY SIRONA Inc. [XRAY] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 56.34. Additionally, XRAY Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 36.04, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 28.09. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 51.82, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 33.15.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, DENTSPLY SIRONA Inc. [XRAY] managed to generate an average of -$63,333 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 5.27 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.46.DENTSPLY SIRONA Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 0.90 and a Current Ratio set at 1.40.

XRAY Stock EPS

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for XRAY. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for DENTSPLY SIRONA Inc. go to 3.90%.