Constellation Brands Inc. [STZ] Is Currently 5.35 below its 200 Period Moving Avg: What Does This Mean?

Constellation Brands Inc. [NYSE: STZ] stock went on an upward path that rose over 5.35% on Wednesday, amounting to a one-week price increase of more than 6.79%. The company report on July 18, 2023 at 4:05 PM that Constellation Brands Announces Governance Enhancements, Elects Two New Independent Directors.

Luca Zaramella, CFO of Mondelēz International, and William T. Giles, Former CFO of AutoZone, to Join the Company’s Board of Directors.

Constellation Enters into Cooperation and Information Sharing Agreements with Elliott Investment Management L.P.

Over the last 12 months, STZ stock rose by 10.06%. The one-year Constellation Brands Inc. stock forecast points to a potential upside of 1.33. The average equity rating for STZ stock is currently 2.00, trading closer to a bullish pattern in the stock market.

The market cap for the stock reached $48.59 billion, with 183.27 million shares outstanding and 160.45 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 1.09M shares, STZ stock reached a trading volume of 3234613 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Guru’s Opinion on Constellation Brands Inc. [STZ]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for STZ shares is $271.55 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on STZ stock is a recommendation set at 2.00. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Deutsche Bank have made an estimate for Constellation Brands Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Hold, with their previous recommendation back on July 19, 2023.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Constellation Brands Inc. is set at 4.60, with the Price to Sales ratio for STZ stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 5.06. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 5.72, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 1.06. Price to Free Cash Flow for STZ in the course of the last twelve months was 51.37 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 0.50.

STZ Stock Performance Analysis:

Constellation Brands Inc. [STZ] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 6.79. With this latest performance, STZ shares gained by 8.90% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 19.73% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 10.06% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for STZ stock in for the last two-week period is set at 78.49, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 83.79, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 74.33 for Constellation Brands Inc. [STZ]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 242.52, while it was recorded at 257.01 for the last single week of trading, and 233.29 for the last 200 days.

Insight into Constellation Brands Inc. Fundamentals:

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Constellation Brands Inc. [STZ] shares currently have an operating margin of +31.62 and a Gross Margin at +50.90. Constellation Brands Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -0.75.

Return on Equity for this stock declined to -0.70, with Return on Assets sitting at -0.28.

Constellation Brands Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 0.50 and a Current Ratio set at 1.10.

STZ Stock EPS

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for STZ. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Constellation Brands Inc. go to 10.45%.