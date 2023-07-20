Compass Inc. [COMP] Stock trading around $3.76 per share: What’s Next?

Compass Inc. [NYSE: COMP] slipped around -0.32 points on Wednesday, while shares priced at $3.76 at the close of the session, down -7.84%. The company report on July 19, 2023 at 4:40 PM that Compass to Announce Second Quarter 2023 Results on August 7.

Compass, Inc. (NYSE: COMP), a leading technology-enabled residential real estate brokerage, today announced its second quarter 2023 financial results will be released after market close on Monday, August 7, 2023. The company will host a conference call and webcast to discuss its results that afternoon at 5:00 p.m. ET / 2:00 p.m. PT.

Compared to the average trading volume of 3.75M shares, COMP reached a trading volume of 5312769 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

What do top market gurus say about Compass Inc. [COMP]?

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for COMP shares is $4.07 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on COMP stock is a recommendation set at 2.10. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Gordon Haskett have made an estimate for Compass Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Hold, with their previous recommendation back on July 19, 2023.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Compass Inc. is set at 0.28, with the Price to Sales ratio for COMP stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 0.33. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 3.69, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 0.74.

How has COMP stock performed recently?

Compass Inc. [COMP] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -4.08. With this latest performance, COMP shares gained by 12.24% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 3.01% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -6.47% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for COMP stock in for the last two-week period is set at 53.67, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 53.12, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 53.50 for Compass Inc. [COMP]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 3.59, while it was recorded at 3.96 for the last single week of trading, and 3.14 for the last 200 days.

Compass Inc. [COMP]: Deeper insight into the fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Compass Inc. [COMP] shares currently have an operating margin of -8.62 and a Gross Margin at +10.21. Compass Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -10.00.

Return on Total Capital for COMP is now -38.24, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is -51.62. Return on Equity for this stock declined to -88.40, with Return on Assets sitting at -36.09. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Compass Inc. [COMP] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 147.55. Additionally, COMP Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 59.60, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 49.77. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 94.08, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 38.00.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Compass Inc. [COMP] managed to generate an average of -$188,499 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 74.80 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 3.61.Compass Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 0.90 and a Current Ratio set at 0.90.