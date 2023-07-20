Cinemark Holdings Inc. [CNK] moved up 3.31: Why It’s Important

Cinemark Holdings Inc. [NYSE: CNK] gained 3.31% or 0.51 points to close at $15.91 with a heavy trading volume of 7076552 shares. The company report on July 11, 2023 at 4:02 PM that TBN and Fathom Events Announce Premiere of Documentary ROUTE 60: THE BIBLICAL HIGHWAY.

It opened the trading session at $14.70, the shares rose to $15.995 and dropped to $14.37, the range by which the price of stock traded the whole day. The daily chart for CNK points out that the company has recorded 43.46% gains over the past six months. However, it is still -92.15% lower than its most recent low trading price.

If we look at the average trading volume of 2.38M shares, CNK reached to a volume of 7076552 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here is what top equities market gurus are saying about Cinemark Holdings Inc. [CNK]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for CNK shares is $18.59 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on CNK stock is a recommendation set at 2.30. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

JP Morgan have made an estimate for Cinemark Holdings Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Neutral, with their previous recommendation back on July 19, 2023.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Cinemark Holdings Inc. is set at 0.78, with the Price to Sales ratio for CNK stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 0.78. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 16.57, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 5.06. Price to Free Cash Flow for CNK in the course of the last twelve months was 14.14 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 1.10.

Trading performance analysis for CNK stock

Cinemark Holdings Inc. [CNK] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -1.55. With this latest performance, CNK shares dropped by -6.69% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 43.46% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -4.39% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for CNK stock in for the last two-week period is set at 47.09, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 48.65, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 47.36 for Cinemark Holdings Inc. [CNK]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 16.64, while it was recorded at 15.67 for the last single week of trading, and 13.47 for the last 200 days.

Cinemark Holdings Inc. [CNK]: A deeper dive into fundamental analysis

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Cinemark Holdings Inc. [CNK] shares currently have an operating margin of +3.14 and a Gross Margin at +10.37. Cinemark Holdings Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -10.89.

Return on Total Capital for CNK is now 1.89, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is -7.02. Return on Equity for this stock declined to -123.48, with Return on Assets sitting at -5.32. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Cinemark Holdings Inc. [CNK] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 3,427.40. Additionally, CNK Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 97.17, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 78.40. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 3,205.63, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 90.88.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Cinemark Holdings Inc. [CNK] managed to generate an average of -$14,773 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 21.33 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.49.Cinemark Holdings Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 1.10 and a Current Ratio set at 1.10.

Cinemark Holdings Inc. [CNK]: An earnings per share (EPS) analysis

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for CNK. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Cinemark Holdings Inc. go to 10.00%.