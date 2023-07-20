Cantor Fitzgerald lifts Polestar Automotive Holding UK PLC [PSNY] price estimate. Who else is bullish?

Polestar Automotive Holding UK PLC [NASDAQ: PSNY] plunged by -$0.11 during the normal trading session on Wednesday and reaching a high of $4.745 during the day while it closed the day at $4.58. The company report on July 12, 2023 at 8:30 AM that ARC Document Solutions to Report Second Quarter Results on August 2, 2023.

Polestar Automotive Holding UK PLC stock has also loss -2.97% of its value over the past 7 days. However, PSNY stock has inclined by 19.58% in the 3 months of the year. Over the past six months meanwhile, it has lost -20.35% and lost -13.75% year-on date.

The market cap for PSNY stock reached $10.07 billion, with 2.11 billion shares outstanding and 463.00 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 2.99M shares, PSNY reached a trading volume of 3245045 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for PSNY shares is $5.50 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on PSNY stock is a recommendation set at 2.80. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Cantor Fitzgerald have made an estimate for Polestar Automotive Holding UK PLC shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Overweight, with their previous recommendation back on April 27, 2023.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Polestar Automotive Holding UK PLC is set at 0.25, with the Price to Sales ratio for PSNY stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 4.09.

PSNY stock trade performance evaluation

Polestar Automotive Holding UK PLC [PSNY] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -2.97. With this latest performance, PSNY shares gained by 13.65% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -20.35% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -52.59% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for PSNY stock in for the last two-week period is set at 64.12, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 63.03, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 62.44 for Polestar Automotive Holding UK PLC [PSNY]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 3.76, while it was recorded at 4.63 for the last single week of trading, and 4.68 for the last 200 days.

Polestar Automotive Holding UK PLC [PSNY]: An insightful look at the core fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Polestar Automotive Holding UK PLC [PSNY] shares currently have an operating margin of -0.48 and a Gross Margin at +0.26. Polestar Automotive Holding UK PLC’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -18.92.

Return on Total Capital for PSNY is now -1.09, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is -228.34. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Polestar Automotive Holding UK PLC [PSNY] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 1,089.32. Additionally, PSNY Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 91.59, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 36.84. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 64.16, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 5.39.

Receivables Turnover for the company is 7.98 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.68.Polestar Automotive Holding UK PLC’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 0.40 and a Current Ratio set at 0.70.

Earnings per share (EPS) analysis for Polestar Automotive Holding UK PLC [PSNY] stock

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for PSNY. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Polestar Automotive Holding UK PLC go to -13.54%.