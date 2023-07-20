Canaan Inc. [CAN] Revenue clocked in at $504.20 million, up 41.75% YTD: What’s Next?

Canaan Inc. [NASDAQ: CAN] jumped around 0.09 points on Wednesday, while shares priced at $2.92 at the close of the session, up 3.18%. The company report on June 12, 2023 at 5:30 AM that Canaan Inc. to Participate in Cantor Technology Conference on June 14-15, 2023.

Canaan Inc. (NASDAQ: CAN) (“Canaan” or the “Company”), a leading high-performance computing solutions provider, today announced that Canaan’s Group Senior Investor Relations Director, Mr. Liang Wang, and Director of Business Development of Canaan U.S. Inc., Mr. Christopher Crowell, have been invited to attend the Cantor Technology Conference on June 14 -15, 2023, in New York City.

Interested parties may contact their representatives at Cantor Fitzgerald to arrange meetings at the event.

Canaan Inc. stock is now 41.75% up from its year-to-date (YTD) trading value. CAN Stock saw the intraday high of $3.08 and lowest of $2.86 per share. The company’s 52-week high price is 4.54, which means current price is +59.56% above from all time high which was touched on 02/02/23.

Compared to the average trading volume of 2.76M shares, CAN reached a trading volume of 3727090 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

What do top market gurus say about Canaan Inc. [CAN]?

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for CAN shares is $5.33 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on CAN stock is a recommendation set at 2.00. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

H.C. Wainwright have made an estimate for Canaan Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Buy, with their previous recommendation back on July 06, 2022.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Canaan Inc. is set at 0.21, with the Price to Sales ratio for CAN stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 1.19. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 0.89, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 0.35.

How has CAN stock performed recently?

Canaan Inc. [CAN] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 2.82. With this latest performance, CAN shares gained by 35.81% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -5.81% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -26.45% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for CAN stock in for the last two-week period is set at 62.48, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 63.87, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 60.03 for Canaan Inc. [CAN]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 2.36, while it was recorded at 2.96 for the last single week of trading, and 2.69 for the last 200 days.

Canaan Inc. [CAN]: Deeper insight into the fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Canaan Inc. [CAN] shares currently have an operating margin of +8.57 and a Gross Margin at +34.93. Canaan Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +11.11.

Return on Total Capital for CAN is now 9.61, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is 16.56. Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 12.54, with Return on Assets sitting at 9.20. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Canaan Inc. [CAN] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 0.59. Additionally, CAN Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 0.59, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 0.55. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 0.23, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 0.23.

Receivables Turnover for the company is 30.14 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.83.Canaan Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 2.50 and a Current Ratio set at 6.30.