BlackBerry Limited [BB] stock Upgrade by CIBC analyst, price target now $6.50

BlackBerry Limited [NYSE: BB] loss -0.62% on the last trading session, reaching $4.83 price per share at the time. The company report on July 5, 2023 at 8:00 AM that BlackBerry Summit Announced.

Milestone event to be hosted on October 17, 2023.

Top 5 AI Stocks to Buy for 2023



The artificial intelligence (AI) revolution is already here. And it's about to change everything we know about everything. According to Grand View Research, the global AI boom could grow from about $137 billion in 2022 to more than $1.81 trillion by 2030. And investors like you always want to get in on the hottest stocks of tomorrow. Here are five of the best ways to profit from the AI boom.



Click Here to Download the FREE Report. Sponsored

– BlackBerry Limited (NYSE: BB; TSX: BB) announced today it will host a BlackBerry Summit, on October 17, 2023. The 10th anniversary event will be held live in New York.

BlackBerry Limited represents 582.81 million in outstanding shares, while the company has a total market value of $2.92 billion with the latest information. BB stock price has been found in the range of $4.79 to $4.92.

If compared to the average trading volume of 4.96M shares, BB reached a trading volume of 4342143 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here is what top equities market gurus are saying about BlackBerry Limited [BB]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for BB shares is $5.55 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on BB stock is a recommendation set at 3.10. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

CIBC have made an estimate for BlackBerry Limited shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Neutral, with their previous recommendation back on May 18, 2023.

The Average True Range (ATR) for BlackBerry Limited is set at 0.20, with the Price to Sales ratio for BB stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 3.39. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 3.29, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 0.85.

Trading performance analysis for BB stock

BlackBerry Limited [BB] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -2.23. With this latest performance, BB shares dropped by -5.29% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 18.38% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -16.00% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for BB stock in for the last two-week period is set at 44.51, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 42.24, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 46.64 for BlackBerry Limited [BB]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 5.11, while it was recorded at 4.89 for the last single week of trading, and 4.45 for the last 200 days.

BlackBerry Limited [BB]: A deeper dive into fundamental analysis

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and BlackBerry Limited [BB] shares currently have an operating margin of -34.15 and a Gross Margin at +49.24. BlackBerry Limited’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -111.89.

Return on Equity for this stock declined to -61.43, with Return on Assets sitting at -34.81.

BlackBerry Limited’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 0.90 and a Current Ratio set at 0.90.