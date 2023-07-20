Ballard Power Systems Inc. [BLDP] Is Currently 1.93 below its 200 Period Moving Avg: What Does This Mean?

Ballard Power Systems Inc. [NASDAQ: BLDP] price surged by 1.93 percent to reach at $0.09. The company report on July 19, 2023 at 8:30 AM that Ballard Publishes its Environmental, Social, and Governance Report for 2022.

Ballard Power Systems (NASDAQ: BLDP) (TSX: BLDP) today announced the publication of its fourth annual Environmental, Social, and Governance (ESG) Report. Built around Ballard’s purpose of Here for LifeTM, the report highlights the company’s 2022 performance across the dimensions of environmental, social, and governance and demonstrates an ongoing commitment to transparency and environmental leadership in the fuel cell industry.

Top 5 AI Stocks to Buy for 2023



The artificial intelligence (AI) revolution is already here. And it's about to change everything we know about everything. According to Grand View Research, the global AI boom could grow from about $137 billion in 2022 to more than $1.81 trillion by 2030. And investors like you always want to get in on the hottest stocks of tomorrow. Here are five of the best ways to profit from the AI boom.



Click Here to Download the FREE Report. Sponsored

The report captures the first year of focused action resulting from our ESG strategy and the pursuit of Ballard’s sustainability commitments and supporting initiatives. Related information regarding Ballard’s ESG governance, risk management, and performance are also outlined within this report.

A sum of 2962688 shares traded at recent session while its average daily volume was at 3.40M shares. Ballard Power Systems Inc. shares reached a high of $4.80 and dropped to a low of $4.67 until finishing in the latest session at $4.75.

The one-year BLDP stock forecast points to a potential upside of 28.14. The average equity rating for BLDP stock is currently 3.00, trading closer to a bullish pattern in the stock market.

Guru’s Opinion on Ballard Power Systems Inc. [BLDP]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for BLDP shares is $6.61 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on BLDP stock is a recommendation set at 3.00. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Citigroup have made an estimate for Ballard Power Systems Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Neutral, with their previous recommendation back on July 05, 2023.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Ballard Power Systems Inc. is set at 0.23, with the Price to Sales ratio for BLDP stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 19.18. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 1.26, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 2.82.

BLDP Stock Performance Analysis:

Ballard Power Systems Inc. [BLDP] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 6.74. With this latest performance, BLDP shares gained by 3.71% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -22.89% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -31.06% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for BLDP stock in for the last two-week period is set at 58.20, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 62.42, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 55.23 for Ballard Power Systems Inc. [BLDP]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 4.44, while it was recorded at 4.66 for the last single week of trading, and 5.29 for the last 200 days.

Insight into Ballard Power Systems Inc. Fundamentals:

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Ballard Power Systems Inc. [BLDP] shares currently have an operating margin of -178.86 and a Gross Margin at -25.80. Ballard Power Systems Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -207.07.

Return on Total Capital for BLDP is now -11.86, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is -13.77. Return on Equity for this stock declined to -13.91, with Return on Assets sitting at -12.87. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Ballard Power Systems Inc. [BLDP] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 1.36. Additionally, BLDP Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 1.34, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 1.26. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 1.02, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 1.01.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Ballard Power Systems Inc. [BLDP] managed to generate an average of -$174,278 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 1.75 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.06.Ballard Power Systems Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 13.30 and a Current Ratio set at 14.20.

BLDP Stock EPS

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for BLDP. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Ballard Power Systems Inc. go to 0.03%.