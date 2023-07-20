Array Technologies Inc. [ARRY] gain 0.88% so far this year. What now?

Array Technologies Inc. [NASDAQ: ARRY] price plunged by -1.52 percent to reach at -$0.3. The company report on July 18, 2023 at 4:05 PM that Array Technologies, Inc. Announces Second Quarter 2023 Earnings Release Date and Conference Call.

The conference call can be accessed live over the phone by dialing (877)-451-6152 (domestic) or (201)-389-0879 (international). A telephonic replay will be available approximately three hours after the call by dialing (844)-512-2921, or for international callers, (412)-317-6671. The passcode for the live call and the replay is 13739433. The replay will be available until 11:59 p.m. (ET) on August 22, 2023.

Top 5 AI Stocks to Buy for 2023



The artificial intelligence (AI) revolution is already here. And it's about to change everything we know about everything. According to Grand View Research, the global AI boom could grow from about $137 billion in 2022 to more than $1.81 trillion by 2030. And investors like you always want to get in on the hottest stocks of tomorrow. Here are five of the best ways to profit from the AI boom.



Click Here to Download the FREE Report. Sponsored

A sum of 4120585 shares traded at recent session while its average daily volume was at 4.20M shares. Array Technologies Inc. shares reached a high of $20.285 and dropped to a low of $19.42 until finishing in the latest session at $19.50.

The one-year ARRY stock forecast points to a potential upside of 29.76. The average equity rating for ARRY stock is currently 2.00, trading closer to a bullish pattern in the stock market.

Guru’s Opinion on Array Technologies Inc. [ARRY]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for ARRY shares is $27.76 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on ARRY stock is a recommendation set at 2.00. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Janney have made an estimate for Array Technologies Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Buy, with their previous recommendation back on June 28, 2023.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Array Technologies Inc. is set at 1.10, with the Price to Sales ratio for ARRY stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 1.81. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 14.13, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 0.93.

ARRY Stock Performance Analysis:

Array Technologies Inc. [ARRY] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -3.01. With this latest performance, ARRY shares dropped by -8.06% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -17.41% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 75.52% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for ARRY stock in for the last two-week period is set at 40.38, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 38.11, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 42.61 for Array Technologies Inc. [ARRY]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 21.58, while it was recorded at 19.92 for the last single week of trading, and 20.26 for the last 200 days.

Insight into Array Technologies Inc. Fundamentals:

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Array Technologies Inc. [ARRY] shares currently have an operating margin of -1.04 and a Gross Margin at +7.82. Array Technologies Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +0.27.

Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 1.50, with Return on Assets sitting at 0.31.

Array Technologies Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 1.30 and a Current Ratio set at 1.80.

ARRY Stock EPS

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for ARRY. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Array Technologies Inc. go to 44.60%.