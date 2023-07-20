Aqua Metals Inc. [AQMS] Revenue clocked in at $0.00 million, up 18.40% YTD: What’s Next?

Aqua Metals Inc. [NASDAQ: AQMS] closed the trading session at $1.48 on 07/19/23. The day’s price range saw the stock hit a low of $1.22, while the highest price level was $1.48. The company report on July 19, 2023 at 8:15 AM that Aqua Metals and Yulho Form Strategic Partnership, Companies Plan to Deploy Sustainable Lithium Battery Recycling in South Korea.

Yulho investing $5 million to accelerate Aqua Metals in the US, licensing low-carbon battery recycling technology for expansion in Asia and the EU.

Top 5 AI Stocks to Buy for 2023



The artificial intelligence (AI) revolution is already here. And it's about to change everything we know about everything. According to Grand View Research, the global AI boom could grow from about $137 billion in 2022 to more than $1.81 trillion by 2030. And investors like you always want to get in on the hottest stocks of tomorrow. Here are five of the best ways to profit from the AI boom.



Click Here to Download the FREE Report. Sponsored

The stocks have a year to date performance of 18.40 percent and weekly performance of -1.33 percent. The stock has been moved at 7.25 percent over the last six months. The stock has performed 29.82 percent around the most recent 30 days and changed 28.14 percent over the most recent 3-months.

If compared to the average trading volume of 377.86K shares, AQMS reached to a volume of 8874436 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here’s what leading stock market gurus have to say about Aqua Metals Inc. [AQMS]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for AQMS shares is $5.00 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on AQMS stock is a recommendation set at 1.50. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

H.C. Wainwright have made an estimate for Aqua Metals Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Buy, with their previous recommendation back on March 05, 2021.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Aqua Metals Inc. is set at 0.15, with the Price to Sales ratio for AQMS stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 34084.40. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 6.43, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 0.04.

AQMS stock trade performance evaluation

Aqua Metals Inc. [AQMS] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -1.33. With this latest performance, AQMS shares gained by 29.82% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 7.25% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 85.28% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for AQMS stock in for the last two-week period is set at 59.60, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 58.32, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 59.59 for Aqua Metals Inc. [AQMS]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 1.1527, while it was recorded at 1.5090 for the last single week of trading, and 1.0257 for the last 200 days.

Aqua Metals Inc. [AQMS]: An insightful look at the core fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Aqua Metals Inc. [AQMS] shares currently have an operating margin of -389575.00 and a Gross Margin at -98875.00. Aqua Metals Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -385775.00.

Return on Total Capital for AQMS is now -56.01, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is -62.91. Return on Equity for this stock declined to -63.70, with Return on Assets sitting at -46.22. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Aqua Metals Inc. [AQMS] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 30.99. Additionally, AQMS Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 23.66, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 19.35. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 1.31, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 1.00.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Aqua Metals Inc. [AQMS] managed to generate an average of -$514,367 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 0.00 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.00.Aqua Metals Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 1.60 and a Current Ratio set at 1.60.

Earnings per share (EPS) analysis for Aqua Metals Inc. [AQMS] stock

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for AQMS. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Aqua Metals Inc. go to 35.00%.