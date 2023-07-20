American Tower Corporation [AMT] Revenue clocked in at $10.82 billion, down -10.74% YTD: What’s Next?

American Tower Corporation [NYSE: AMT] gained 1.79% on the last trading session, reaching $189.11 price per share at the time. The company report on July 13, 2023 at 8:30 AM that American Tower and Minnesota Wild are Enhancing the Fan Experience at Xcel Energy Center.

Deploying a state-of-the-art 5G Distributed Antenna System, ahead of Minnesota Wild’s 2023 season.

Top 5 AI Stocks to Buy for 2023



The artificial intelligence (AI) revolution is already here. And it's about to change everything we know about everything. According to Grand View Research, the global AI boom could grow from about $137 billion in 2022 to more than $1.81 trillion by 2030. And investors like you always want to get in on the hottest stocks of tomorrow. Here are five of the best ways to profit from the AI boom.



Click Here to Download the FREE Report. Sponsored

American Tower Corporation and Xcel Energy Center, home of the Minnesota Wild, are deploying a state-of-the-art Distributed Antenna System (DAS) solution that will bring 5G technology to the arena. Attracting 1.7 million visitors and hosting over 150 sports and entertainment events annually, including 44 National Hockey League (NHL) games per season, Xcel Energy Center ranks among North America’s largest arenas.

American Tower Corporation represents 465.74 million in outstanding shares, while the company has a total market value of $89.44 billion with the latest information. AMT stock price has been found in the range of $188.62 to $193.61.

If compared to the average trading volume of 2.08M shares, AMT reached a trading volume of 3379072 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here is what top equities market gurus are saying about American Tower Corporation [AMT]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for AMT shares is $238.62 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on AMT stock is a recommendation set at 2.00. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

BMO Capital Markets have made an estimate for American Tower Corporation shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Outperform, with their previous recommendation back on July 13, 2023.

The Average True Range (ATR) for American Tower Corporation is set at 4.77, with the Price to Sales ratio for AMT stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 8.27. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 16.29, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 3.81.

Trading performance analysis for AMT stock

American Tower Corporation [AMT] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -3.23. With this latest performance, AMT shares dropped by -1.96% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -18.15% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -24.13% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for AMT stock in for the last two-week period is set at 45.29, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 43.05, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 46.25 for American Tower Corporation [AMT]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 190.97, while it was recorded at 190.39 for the last single week of trading, and 203.89 for the last 200 days.

American Tower Corporation [AMT]: A deeper dive into fundamental analysis

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and American Tower Corporation [AMT] shares currently have an operating margin of +29.01 and a Gross Margin at +38.21. American Tower Corporation’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +16.49.

Return on Total Capital for AMT is now 5.15, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is 3.56. Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 33.15, with Return on Assets sitting at 2.58. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, American Tower Corporation [AMT] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 844.36. Additionally, AMT Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 89.41, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 70.02. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 749.11, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 79.32.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, American Tower Corporation [AMT] managed to generate an average of $276,295 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 9.70 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.16.American Tower Corporation’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 0.50 and a Current Ratio set at 0.50.

American Tower Corporation [AMT]: An earnings per share (EPS) analysis

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for AMT. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for American Tower Corporation go to 10.29%.