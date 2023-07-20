60 Degrees Pharmaceuticals Inc. Common Stock [SXTP] Revenue clocked in at $0.37 million, down -29.49% YTD: What’s Next?

60 Degrees Pharmaceuticals Inc. Common Stock [NASDAQ: SXTP] surged by $0.88 during the normal trading session on Wednesday and reaching a high of $3.53 during the day while it closed the day at $3.30. The company report on July 14, 2023 at 1:30 PM that WallachBeth Capital Announce Closing Of 60 Degrees Pharmaceuticals IPO At $5.30 Per Unit.

WallachBeth Capital LLC, a leading provider of capital markets and institutional execution services, announced today that 60 Degrees Pharmaceuticals, Inc., (NASDAQ: SXTP; SXTPW) specialists in developing and marketing medicines for infectious diseases has completed its previously announced IPO of 1,415,095 units at a price of $5.30 per Unit for a total of approximately $7.5 million of gross proceeds to the Company. Each Unit is comprised of one share of the Company’s common stock, one tradeable warrant to purchase one share of common stock at an exercise price of $6.095 per share, and one non-tradeable warrant to purchase one share of the Company’s common stock at an exercise price of $6.36. The shares and tradeable warrants began trading on the Nasdaq Capital Market on July 12, 2023, under the symbols “SXTP” and “SXTPW,” respectively.

WallachBeth Capital, LLC is the Sole Bookrunner for the Offering.

The market cap for SXTP stock reached $18.38 million, with 5.57 million shares outstanding and 2.44 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 6.18M shares, SXTP reached a trading volume of 17181526 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here’s what leading stock market gurus have to say about 60 Degrees Pharmaceuticals Inc. Common Stock [SXTP]:

The Average True Range (ATR) for 60 Degrees Pharmaceuticals Inc. Common Stock is set at 1.50, with the Price to Sales ratio for SXTP stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 49.88.

SXTP stock trade performance evaluation

60 Degrees Pharmaceuticals Inc. Common Stock [SXTP] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -29.49.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The present Moving Average recorded at 3.43 for the last single week of trading.

60 Degrees Pharmaceuticals Inc. Common Stock [SXTP]: An insightful look at the core fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and 60 Degrees Pharmaceuticals Inc. Common Stock [SXTP] shares currently have an operating margin of -342.41 and a Gross Margin at +15.42. 60 Degrees Pharmaceuticals Inc. Common Stock’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -1209.23.