Wolfe Research lifts Centene Corporation [CNC] price estimate. Who else is bullish?

Centene Corporation [NYSE: CNC] jumped around 1.26 points on Tuesday, while shares priced at $66.33 at the close of the session, up 1.94%. The company report on July 11, 2023 at 4:10 PM that CENTENE RECEIVES TOP SCORE IN THE DISABILITY EQUALITY INDEX.

Centene recognized for disability inclusion in culture, access and employment practices, among others.

Centene Corporation (NYSE: CNC), a leading healthcare enterprise committed to helping people live healthier lives, announced today it has received a top score of 100% in the 2023 Disability Equality Index® (DEI), a comprehensive benchmarking tool that measures disability inclusion in the workplace. Centene was one of 294 companies to receive the 100% score, out of 485 participating companies. The DEI is a joint initiative by Disability:IN® and the American Association of People with Disabilities (AAPD), which helps businesses make a positive impact on the unemployment and underemployment of people with disabilities.

Centene Corporation stock is now -19.12% down from its year-to-date (YTD) trading value. CNC Stock saw the intraday high of $66.72 and lowest of $65.25 per share. The company’s 52-week high price is 98.53, which means current price is +8.13% above from all time high which was touched on 01/03/23.

Compared to the average trading volume of 3.18M shares, CNC reached a trading volume of 3771928 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

What do top market gurus say about Centene Corporation [CNC]?

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for CNC shares is $84.01 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on CNC stock is a recommendation set at 2.20. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Wolfe Research have made an estimate for Centene Corporation shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Peer Perform, with their previous recommendation back on July 12, 2023.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Centene Corporation is set at 1.56, with the Price to Sales ratio for CNC stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 0.24. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 1.46, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 29.79. Price to Free Cash Flow for CNC in the course of the last twelve months was 4.21 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 1.80.

How has CNC stock performed recently?

Centene Corporation [CNC] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -2.11. With this latest performance, CNC shares gained by 0.32% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -13.90% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -26.02% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for CNC stock in for the last two-week period is set at 50.43, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 51.55, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 49.96 for Centene Corporation [CNC]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 66.27, while it was recorded at 64.90 for the last single week of trading, and 72.83 for the last 200 days.

Centene Corporation [CNC]: Deeper insight into the fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Centene Corporation [CNC] shares currently have an operating margin of +2.67. Centene Corporation’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +0.83.

Return on Total Capital for CNC is now 8.10, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is 2.55. Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 4.73, with Return on Assets sitting at 1.52. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Centene Corporation [CNC] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 88.68. Additionally, CNC Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 47.00, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 27.16. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 87.59, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 46.42.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Centene Corporation [CNC] managed to generate an average of $16,178 per employee.Centene Corporation’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 1.80 and a Current Ratio set at 1.80.

Earnings analysis for Centene Corporation [CNC]

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for CNC. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Centene Corporation go to 11.26%.