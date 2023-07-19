why International Business Machines Corporation [IBM] is a Good Choice for Investors After New Price Target of $141.06

International Business Machines Corporation [NYSE: IBM] gained 0.83% or 1.12 points to close at $135.36 with a heavy trading volume of 3828758 shares. The company report on July 18, 2023 at 9:00 AM that Digital Realty Selects IBM Sustainability Software to Transform Data into Insights Across its Global Data Centers and Offices.

IBM (NYSE: IBM) today announced that Digital Realty (NYSE: DLR) is using the IBM Envizi ESG Suite to collect, analyze and report on its environmental, social and governance (ESG) performance across its portfolio of 300+ data centers across 50+ metros across 27 countries on six continents.

According to an IBM Institute for Business Value report (“The ESG data conundrum”), while 95% of organizations surveyed have developed ESG propositions, only 10% say they have made significant progress toward their goals, and 73% cited a struggle to manage an overload of manual data.

It opened the trading session at $134.71, the shares rose to $135.95 and dropped to $134.29, the range by which the price of stock traded the whole day. The daily chart for IBM points out that the company has recorded -7.22% loss over the past six months. However, it is still -17.15% lower than its most recent low trading price.

If we look at the average trading volume of 4.42M shares, IBM reached to a volume of 3828758 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here is what top equities market gurus are saying about International Business Machines Corporation [IBM]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for IBM shares is $141.06 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on IBM stock is a recommendation set at 2.60. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

BMO Capital Markets have made an estimate for International Business Machines Corporation shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Market Perform, with their previous recommendation back on July 17, 2023.

The Average True Range (ATR) for International Business Machines Corporation is set at 1.90, with the Price to Sales ratio for IBM stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 2.04. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 5.69, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 19.08. Price to Free Cash Flow for IBM in the course of the last twelve months was 41.10 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 1.10.

Trading performance analysis for IBM stock

International Business Machines Corporation [IBM] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 0.68. With this latest performance, IBM shares dropped by -2.20% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -7.22% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -3.26% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for IBM stock in for the last two-week period is set at 58.35, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 60.74, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 57.31 for International Business Machines Corporation [IBM]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 130.73, while it was recorded at 133.95 for the last single week of trading, and 133.48 for the last 200 days.

International Business Machines Corporation [IBM]: A deeper dive into fundamental analysis

International Business Machines Corporation’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 1.10 and a Current Ratio set at 1.20.

International Business Machines Corporation [IBM]: An earnings per share (EPS) analysis

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for IBM. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for International Business Machines Corporation go to 3.10%.