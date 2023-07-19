why iCAD Inc. [ICAD] is a Good Choice for Investors After New Price Target of $4.25

iCAD Inc. [NASDAQ: ICAD] gained 74.27% on the last trading session, reaching $3.59 price per share at the time. The company report on July 18, 2023 at 8:00 AM that iCAD Signs Strategic Commercial Agreement with Radiology Partners, the Nation’s Largest Radiology Practice.

Agreement positions iCAD as Radiology Partners’ breast AI provider, expanding potential for iCAD’s technology to reach millions of women in the U.S.

iCAD Inc. represents 25.26 million in outstanding shares, while the company has a total market value of $100.91 million with the latest information. ICAD stock price has been found in the range of $2.15 to $3.97.

If compared to the average trading volume of 373.64K shares, ICAD reached a trading volume of 53769722 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here is what top equities market gurus are saying about iCAD Inc. [ICAD]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for ICAD shares is $4.25 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on ICAD stock is a recommendation set at 1.70. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Guggenheim have made an estimate for iCAD Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Neutral, with their previous recommendation back on January 18, 2022.

The Average True Range (ATR) for iCAD Inc. is set at 0.32, with the Price to Sales ratio for ICAD stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 3.85. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 2.85, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 0.70.

Trading performance analysis for ICAD stock

iCAD Inc. [ICAD] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 67.76. With this latest performance, ICAD shares gained by 199.17% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 63.93% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -15.33% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for ICAD stock in for the last two-week period is set at 83.31, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 85.77, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 80.64 for iCAD Inc. [ICAD]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 1.50, while it was recorded at 2.42 for the last single week of trading, and 1.79 for the last 200 days.

iCAD Inc. [ICAD]: A deeper dive into fundamental analysis

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and iCAD Inc. [ICAD] shares currently have an operating margin of -49.85 and a Gross Margin at +70.10. iCAD Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -48.87.

Return on Equity for this stock declined to -33.54, with Return on Assets sitting at -23.98.

iCAD Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 2.30 and a Current Ratio set at 2.70.

iCAD Inc. [ICAD]: An earnings per share (EPS) analysis

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for ICAD. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for iCAD Inc. go to 15.00%.