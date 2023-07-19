Wells Fargo slashes price target on Hyperfine Inc. [HYPR] – find out why.

Hyperfine Inc. [NASDAQ: HYPR] jumped around 0.83 points on Tuesday, while shares priced at $3.17 at the close of the session, up 35.47%. The company report on July 18, 2023 at 4:05 PM that Hyperfine, Inc. Announces Promotion of Tom Teisseyre, Ph.D. to Chief Operating Officer.

Hyperfine, Inc. (Nasdaq: HYPR), the groundbreaking medical device company that created the Swoop® system, the world’s first FDA-cleared portable magnetic resonance brain imaging system, today announced the promotion of Tom Teisseyre, Ph.D. to chief operating officer. Dr. Teisseyre will oversee product design and development, clinical science, operations, cybersecurity, and technical service.

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20230718631231/en/.

Hyperfine Inc. stock is now 277.38% up from its year-to-date (YTD) trading value. HYPR Stock saw the intraday high of $3.28 and lowest of $2.60 per share. The company’s 52-week high price is 2.68, which means current price is +311.42% above from all time high which was touched on 07/18/23.

Compared to the average trading volume of 297.97K shares, HYPR reached a trading volume of 10298322 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

What do top market gurus say about Hyperfine Inc. [HYPR]?

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for HYPR shares is $2.63 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on HYPR stock is a recommendation set at 2.30. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Wells Fargo have made an estimate for Hyperfine Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Equal Weight, with their previous recommendation back on August 11, 2022.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Hyperfine Inc. is set at 0.23, with the Price to Sales ratio for HYPR stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 29.98. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 1.99, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 1.39.

How has HYPR stock performed recently?

Hyperfine Inc. [HYPR] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 44.09. With this latest performance, HYPR shares gained by 58.50% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 267.83% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 107.19% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for HYPR stock in for the last two-week period is set at 81.65, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 85.12, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 78.76 for Hyperfine Inc. [HYPR]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 1.88, while it was recorded at 2.53 for the last single week of trading, and 1.31 for the last 200 days.

Hyperfine Inc. [HYPR]: Deeper insight into the fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Hyperfine Inc. [HYPR] shares currently have an operating margin of -1068.27 and a Gross Margin at +13.31. Hyperfine Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -1073.73.

Return on Equity for this stock declined to -47.21, with Return on Assets sitting at -43.48.

Hyperfine Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 13.90 and a Current Ratio set at 14.60.