Warner Music Group Corp. [WMG] Revenue clocked in at $5.82 billion, down -14.93% YTD: What’s Next?

Warner Music Group Corp. [NASDAQ: WMG] closed the trading session at $29.79 on 07/18/23. The day’s price range saw the stock hit a low of $29.17, while the highest price level was $31.17. The company report on July 18, 2023 at 10:00 AM that WARNER MUSIC GROUP & TIKTOK ANNOUNCE FIRST-OF-ITS-KIND EXPANDED AGREEMENT.

Global deal creates new revenue, marketing, and insights opportunities for artists and songwriters.

Top 5 AI Stocks to Buy for 2023



The artificial intelligence (AI) revolution is already here. And it's about to change everything we know about everything. According to Grand View Research, the global AI boom could grow from about $137 billion in 2022 to more than $1.81 trillion by 2030. And investors like you always want to get in on the hottest stocks of tomorrow. Here are five of the best ways to profit from the AI boom.



Click Here to Download the FREE Report. Sponsored

Warner Music Group (Nasdaq: WMG) and TikTok today announced a wide-ranging, first-of-its-kind partnership that will benefit WMG’s artists and songwriters, and TikTok’s billion-plus users around the world. The multi-year, multi-product deal licenses the repertoire of Warner Recorded Music and Warner Chappell Music to TikTok, TikTok Music, CapCut, and TikTok’s Commercial Music Library.

The stocks have a year to date performance of -14.93 percent and weekly performance of 5.08 percent. The stock has been moved at -8.56 percent over the last six months. The stock has performed 10.91 percent around the most recent 30 days and changed -4.12 percent over the most recent 3-months.

If compared to the average trading volume of 1.92M shares, WMG reached to a volume of 4746049 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here’s what leading stock market gurus have to say about Warner Music Group Corp. [WMG]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for WMG shares is $32.44 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on WMG stock is a recommendation set at 2.50. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

UBS have made an estimate for Warner Music Group Corp. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Neutral, with their previous recommendation back on June 29, 2023.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Warner Music Group Corp. is set at 0.88, with the Price to Sales ratio for WMG stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 2.64. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 60.80, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 1.17. Price to Free Cash Flow for WMG in the course of the last twelve months was 61.33 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 0.70.

WMG stock trade performance evaluation

Warner Music Group Corp. [WMG] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 5.08. With this latest performance, WMG shares gained by 10.91% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -8.56% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 15.73% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for WMG stock in for the last two-week period is set at 75.78, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 84.50, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 67.63 for Warner Music Group Corp. [WMG]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 26.25, while it was recorded at 29.05 for the last single week of trading, and 29.98 for the last 200 days.

Warner Music Group Corp. [WMG]: An insightful look at the core fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Warner Music Group Corp. [WMG] shares currently have an operating margin of +12.57 and a Gross Margin at +42.24. Warner Music Group Corp.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +9.19.

Return on Total Capital for WMG is now 18.83, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is 13.97. Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 594.54, with Return on Assets sitting at 7.23. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Warner Music Group Corp. [WMG] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 2,640.13. Additionally, WMG Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 96.35, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 51.26. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 2,613.82, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 95.39.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Warner Music Group Corp. [WMG] managed to generate an average of $87,742 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 6.49 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.79.Warner Music Group Corp.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 0.70 and a Current Ratio set at 0.70.

Earnings per share (EPS) analysis for Warner Music Group Corp. [WMG] stock

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for WMG. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Warner Music Group Corp. go to 10.51%.