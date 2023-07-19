Wall Street Analyst Upgrade Visa Inc. [V]. What else is Wall St. saying

Visa Inc. [NYSE: V] loss -1.32% or -3.22 points to close at $240.77 with a heavy trading volume of 7673421 shares. The company report on July 18, 2023 at 3:47 PM that Visa and U.S. Soccer Announce Multi-Year Partnership Extension Ahead of FIFA Women’s World Cup 2023™.

Partnership Renewal with U.S. Soccer Federation Ensures Continued Equal Investment in Women’s and Men’s Soccer.

Top 5 AI Stocks to Buy for 2023



The artificial intelligence (AI) revolution is already here. And it's about to change everything we know about everything. According to Grand View Research, the global AI boom could grow from about $137 billion in 2022 to more than $1.81 trillion by 2030. And investors like you always want to get in on the hottest stocks of tomorrow. Here are five of the best ways to profit from the AI boom.



Click Here to Download the FREE Report. Sponsored

Visa (NYSE: V) and the U.S. Soccer Federation (USSF) today announced a renewed partnership agreement to remain the exclusive payment services partner of the U.S. Women’s and Men’s National Soccer Teams, while providing unique benefits to cardholders through 2028. Extending its historical push for parity, the extension again ensures that at least 50% of Visa’s investment going towards soccer programming will be directed to the Women’s National Team and women’s soccer initiatives.

It opened the trading session at $243.10, the shares rose to $243.18 and dropped to $237.68, the range by which the price of stock traded the whole day. The daily chart for V points out that the company has recorded 7.94% gains over the past six months. However, it is still -37.9% lower than its most recent low trading price.

If we look at the average trading volume of 6.45M shares, V reached to a volume of 7673421 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here is what top equities market gurus are saying about Visa Inc. [V]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for V shares is $270.34 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on V stock is a recommendation set at 1.90. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

KeyBanc Capital Markets have made an estimate for Visa Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Overweight, with their previous recommendation back on January 09, 2023.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Visa Inc. is set at 3.60, with the Price to Sales ratio for V stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 15.93. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 13.50, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 8.09. Price to Free Cash Flow for V in the course of the last twelve months was 33.60 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 1.50.

Trading performance analysis for V stock

Visa Inc. [V] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 0.09. With this latest performance, V shares gained by 6.46% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 7.94% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 14.63% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for V stock in for the last two-week period is set at 61.55, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 60.79, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 60.29 for Visa Inc. [V]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 230.86, while it was recorded at 242.69 for the last single week of trading, and 218.49 for the last 200 days.

Visa Inc. [V]: A deeper dive into fundamental analysis

Visa Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 1.50 and a Current Ratio set at 1.50.

Visa Inc. [V]: An earnings per share (EPS) analysis

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for V. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Visa Inc. go to 14.64%.