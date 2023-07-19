Valley National Bancorp [VLY] Revenue clocked in at $2.36 billion, down -19.63% YTD: What’s Next?

Valley National Bancorp [NASDAQ: VLY] price surged by 7.19 percent to reach at $0.61. The company report on July 12, 2023 at 5:00 PM that Valley National Bancorp to Announce Second Quarter 2023 Earnings.

Valley’s CEO, Ira Robbins will host a conference call on Thursday, July 27 at 11:00 AM (ET) to discuss Valley’s second quarter 2023 earnings. Interested parties should pre-register using this link: https://register.vevent.com/register/BI8db69a34f0434d429cc2d4d79238b2a7.

A sum of 6650104 shares traded at recent session while its average daily volume was at 6.19M shares. Valley National Bancorp shares reached a high of $9.10 and dropped to a low of $8.47 until finishing in the latest session at $9.09.

The one-year VLY stock forecast points to a potential upside of 11.58. The average equity rating for VLY stock is currently 2.00, trading closer to a bullish pattern in the stock market.

Guru’s Opinion on Valley National Bancorp [VLY]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for VLY shares is $10.28 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on VLY stock is a recommendation set at 2.00. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

JP Morgan have made an estimate for Valley National Bancorp shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Overweight, with their previous recommendation back on June 05, 2023.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Valley National Bancorp is set at 0.35, with the Price to Sales ratio for VLY stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 2.02. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 0.73, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 10.90. Price to Free Cash Flow for VLY in the course of the last twelve months was 12.50.

VLY Stock Performance Analysis:

Valley National Bancorp [VLY] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 13.48. With this latest performance, VLY shares gained by 7.83% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -19.34% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -13.01% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for VLY stock in for the last two-week period is set at 66.37, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 73.24, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 61.35 for Valley National Bancorp [VLY]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 7.79, while it was recorded at 8.49 for the last single week of trading, and 10.16 for the last 200 days.

VLY Stock EPS

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for VLY. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Valley National Bancorp go to 5.00%.