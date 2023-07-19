The Goodyear Tire & Rubber Company [GT] gain 55.27% so far this year. What now?

The Goodyear Tire & Rubber Company [NASDAQ: GT] jumped around 0.47 points on Tuesday, while shares priced at $15.76 at the close of the session, up 3.07%. The company report on June 28, 2023 at 9:00 AM that GOODYEAR ADDS HARD WORKING REGIONAL HAUL TRAILER TIRE TO COOPER® WORK SERIES™ LINE.

The Cooper® WORK Series™ RHT 2 delivers more fuel efficiency and durability in high scrub applications and tough driving environments.

The Goodyear Tire & Rubber Company today introduced a new addition to the Cooper® WORK Series™ line, the WORK Series Regional Haul Trailer (RHT) 2. Available now, the new hard-working trailer tire is SmartWay® verified and designed to help fleet owners meet regional haul demands in both tandem and spread axle trailer applications. The new Cooper WORK Series RHT 2 provides durability that helps deliver performance and efficiency, regardless of the type of route required on the job.

The Goodyear Tire & Rubber Company stock is now 55.27% up from its year-to-date (YTD) trading value. GT Stock saw the intraday high of $15.86 and lowest of $15.25 per share. The company’s 52-week high price is 15.69, which means current price is +59.92% above from all time high which was touched on 07/18/23.

Compared to the average trading volume of 5.25M shares, GT reached a trading volume of 4266251 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

What do top market gurus say about The Goodyear Tire & Rubber Company [GT]?

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for GT shares is $15.00 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on GT stock is a recommendation set at 2.40. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Nomura have made an estimate for The Goodyear Tire & Rubber Company shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Neutral, with their previous recommendation back on May 17, 2023.

The Average True Range (ATR) for The Goodyear Tire & Rubber Company is set at 0.50, with the Price to Sales ratio for GT stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 0.22. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 0.86, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 3.73.

How has GT stock performed recently?

The Goodyear Tire & Rubber Company [GT] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 10.29. With this latest performance, GT shares gained by 10.29% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 36.81% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 42.75% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for GT stock in for the last two-week period is set at 69.89, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 75.02, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 66.58 for The Goodyear Tire & Rubber Company [GT]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 13.74, while it was recorded at 15.28 for the last single week of trading, and 11.65 for the last 200 days.

The Goodyear Tire & Rubber Company [GT]: Deeper insight into the fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and The Goodyear Tire & Rubber Company [GT] shares currently have an operating margin of +4.57 and a Gross Margin at +20.42. The Goodyear Tire & Rubber Company’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +0.97.

Return on Total Capital for GT is now 6.79, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is 1.56. Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 3.92, with Return on Assets sitting at 0.92. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, The Goodyear Tire & Rubber Company [GT] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 168.11. Additionally, GT Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 62.70, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 39.72. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 152.60, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 56.92.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, The Goodyear Tire & Rubber Company [GT] managed to generate an average of $2,730 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 8.33 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.95.The Goodyear Tire & Rubber Company’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 0.70 and a Current Ratio set at 1.30.

Earnings analysis for The Goodyear Tire & Rubber Company [GT]

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for GT. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for The Goodyear Tire & Rubber Company go to 9.24%.