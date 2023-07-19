Sweetgreen Inc. [SG] gain 81.56% so far this year. What now?

Sweetgreen Inc. [NYSE: SG] surged by $0.36 during the normal trading session on Tuesday and reaching a high of $15.75 during the day while it closed the day at $15.56. The company report on July 17, 2023 at 2:09 PM that Sweetgreen Expands Its Midwest Presence Into Wisconsin.

The fast casual chain will bring its fresh salads, warm bowls, and seasonal dishes to the Badger State starting on July 18.

Today, Sweetgreen, the mission-driven restaurant brand serving healthy food at scale, announces its first Wisconsin restaurant is set to open in Milwaukee’s Historic Third Ward neighborhood on July 18. Wisconsin marks the fifth state Sweetgreen has entered in the Midwest amidst the brand’s continued nationwide expansion.

Sweetgreen Inc. stock has also loss -1.21% of its value over the past 7 days. However, SG stock has inclined by 95.48% in the 3 months of the year. Over the past six months meanwhile, it has gained 57.65% and gained 81.56% year-on date.

The market cap for SG stock reached $1.78 billion, with 111.30 million shares outstanding and 95.11 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 1.80M shares, SG reached a trading volume of 4383967 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here’s what leading stock market gurus have to say about Sweetgreen Inc. [SG]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for SG shares is $12.86 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on SG stock is a recommendation set at 2.10. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

BofA Securities have made an estimate for Sweetgreen Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Buy, with their previous recommendation back on July 06, 2023.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Sweetgreen Inc. is set at 0.67, with the Price to Sales ratio for SG stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 3.61. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 3.31, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 2.60.

SG stock trade performance evaluation

Sweetgreen Inc. [SG] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -1.21. With this latest performance, SG shares gained by 49.19% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 57.65% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 1.43% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for SG stock in for the last two-week period is set at 77.96, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 77.55, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 76.56 for Sweetgreen Inc. [SG]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 11.24, while it was recorded at 15.38 for the last single week of trading, and 11.20 for the last 200 days.

Sweetgreen Inc. [SG]: An insightful look at the core fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Sweetgreen Inc. [SG] shares currently have an operating margin of -35.00 and a Gross Margin at +4.85. Sweetgreen Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -40.51.

Return on Total Capital for SG is now -22.01, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is -25.99. Return on Equity for this stock declined to -31.89, with Return on Assets sitting at -21.58. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Sweetgreen Inc. [SG] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 55.57. Additionally, SG Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 35.72, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 31.35. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 50.09, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 32.20.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Sweetgreen Inc. [SG] managed to generate an average of -$31,996 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 41.63 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.53.Sweetgreen Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 4.30 and a Current Ratio set at 4.40.

Earnings per share (EPS) analysis for Sweetgreen Inc. [SG] stock

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for SG. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Sweetgreen Inc. go to 27.40%.