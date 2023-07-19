Sangamo Therapeutics Inc. [SGMO] Is Currently 9.09 above its 200 Period Moving Avg: What Does This Mean?

Sangamo Therapeutics Inc. [NASDAQ: SGMO] surged by $0.12 during the normal trading session on Tuesday and reaching a high of $1.67 during the day while it closed the day at $1.44. The company report on July 17, 2023 at 8:05 AM that Sangamo Therapeutics Announces Research Evaluation and Option Agreement With Prevail, a Wholly Owned Subsidiary of Lilly, for Novel Engineered Capsids.

Sangamo Therapeutics, Inc. (“Sangamo”, Nasdaq: SGMO), a genomic medicine company, today announced it has signed an evaluation and option agreement with Prevail Therapeutics (“Prevail”), a wholly owned subsidiary of Eli Lilly and Company, through which Prevail has been granted rights to evaluate certain proprietary adeno-associated virus (AAV) capsids developed by Sangamo and may exercise certain options to license these capsids for multiple undisclosed neurological targets. Generated through Sangamo’s AAV capsid engineering platform, SIFTER (Selecting In vivo For Transduction and Expression of RNA), these capsids have demonstrated a potential for high efficiency delivery of investigatory gene therapy constructs to the central nervous system in pre-clinical animal models following administration into the cerebrospinal fluid and seek to optimize delivery of therapeutics to a range of previously inaccessible areas.

“We believe these innovative new capsids have the potential to broaden addressable indications in the field of genomic medicines, opening up potential new treatment options for patients in need,” said Mark McClung, Chief Operating Officer at Sangamo. “This agreement highlights the value of our AAV capsid engineering program, not only for the discovery of novel capsids for the advancement of our wholly owned programs, but also as an opportunity to work with partners to broaden the scope of diseases addressable with AAV gene therapy. We are thrilled to work with Prevail to evaluate our novel capsids for neurological targets and are pleased that other genomic medicine companies recognize their potential value.”.

Sangamo Therapeutics Inc. stock has also gained 3.60% of its value over the past 7 days. However, SGMO stock has declined by -17.24% in the 3 months of the year. Over the past six months meanwhile, it has lost -60.44% and lost -54.14% year-on date.

The market cap for SGMO stock reached $276.16 million, with 168.53 million shares outstanding and 147.04 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 2.45M shares, SGMO reached a trading volume of 6422903 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here’s what leading stock market gurus have to say about Sangamo Therapeutics Inc. [SGMO]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for SGMO shares is $7.38 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on SGMO stock is a recommendation set at 2.20. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

BofA Securities have made an estimate for Sangamo Therapeutics Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Underperform, with their previous recommendation back on April 28, 2023.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Sangamo Therapeutics Inc. is set at 0.12, with the Price to Sales ratio for SGMO stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 1.15. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 0.72, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 1.07.

SGMO stock trade performance evaluation

Sangamo Therapeutics Inc. [SGMO] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 3.60. With this latest performance, SGMO shares gained by 24.14% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -60.44% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -68.28% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for SGMO stock in for the last two-week period is set at 59.25, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 62.33, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 55.50 for Sangamo Therapeutics Inc. [SGMO]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 1.2729, while it was recorded at 1.3840 for the last single week of trading, and 2.6544 for the last 200 days.

Sangamo Therapeutics Inc. [SGMO]: An insightful look at the core fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Sangamo Therapeutics Inc. [SGMO] shares currently have an operating margin of -180.85 and a Gross Margin at +89.12. Sangamo Therapeutics Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -172.76.

Return on Total Capital for SGMO is now -52.87, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is -51.05. Return on Equity for this stock declined to -57.37, with Return on Assets sitting at -29.94. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Sangamo Therapeutics Inc. [SGMO] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 14.61. Additionally, SGMO Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 12.75, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 7.66. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 13.22, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 11.53.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Sangamo Therapeutics Inc. [SGMO] managed to generate an average of -$402,255 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 20.55 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.17.Sangamo Therapeutics Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 3.90 and a Current Ratio set at 3.90.