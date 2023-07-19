RBC Capital Mkts lifts Avantor Inc. [AVTR] price estimate. Who else is bullish?

Avantor Inc. [NYSE: AVTR] traded at a high on 07/18/23, posting a 1.84 gain after which it closed the day’ session at $21.01. The company report on July 17, 2023 at 8:05 AM that Avantor® Announces Plans for New and Expanded Bridgewater, N.J. Innovation Center.

New Investment Supports Collaboration with Customers to Create Customized Workflow Solutions.

Avantor, Inc. (NYSE: AVTR), a leading global provider of mission-critical products and services to customers in the life sciences, education and government, advanced technologies and applied materials industries, today announced plans to relocate and significantly expand the company’s Bridgewater, N.J. Innovation Center. The Bridgewater Innovation Center opened in 2017 and serves as a technology-driven research and collaboration environment where Avantor works with customers to develop and enhance their offerings. The new location will feature double the current size of the available lab and pilot space.

The results of the trading session contributed to over 3706726 shares changing hands. Over the past one week, the price volatility of Avantor Inc. stands at 2.22% while the volatility over the past one month is 2.64%.

The market cap for AVTR stock reached $14.18 billion, with 674.70 million shares outstanding and 657.67 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 6.02M shares, AVTR reached a trading volume of 3706726 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

What do top market gurus say about Avantor Inc. [AVTR]?

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for AVTR shares is $25.00 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on AVTR stock is a recommendation set at 2.00. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

RBC Capital Mkts have made an estimate for Avantor Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Outperform, with their previous recommendation back on June 21, 2023.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Avantor Inc. is set at 0.53, with the Price to Sales ratio for AVTR stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 1.93. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 2.84, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 0.44. Price to Free Cash Flow for AVTR in the course of the last twelve months was 18.33 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 1.00.

How has AVTR stock performed recently?

Avantor Inc. [AVTR] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 1.84. With this latest performance, AVTR shares gained by 5.58% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -4.93% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -26.87% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for AVTR stock in for the last two-week period is set at 60.59, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 65.06, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 57.01 for Avantor Inc. [AVTR]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 20.26, while it was recorded at 20.85 for the last single week of trading, and 21.19 for the last 200 days.

Avantor Inc. [AVTR]: Deeper insight into the fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Avantor Inc. [AVTR] shares currently have an operating margin of +15.35 and a Gross Margin at +30.41. Avantor Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +9.14.

Return on Total Capital for AVTR is now 10.20, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is 6.21. Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 15.17, with Return on Assets sitting at 5.02. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Avantor Inc. [AVTR] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 132.01. Additionally, AVTR Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 56.90, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 47.61. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 123.78, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 53.35.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Avantor Inc. [AVTR] managed to generate an average of $47,345 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 6.16 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.55.Avantor Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 1.00 and a Current Ratio set at 1.60.

Earnings analysis for Avantor Inc. [AVTR]

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for AVTR. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Avantor Inc. go to 4.14%.