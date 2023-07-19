Patterson-UTI Energy Inc. [PTEN] moved up 4.21: Why It’s Important

Patterson-UTI Energy Inc. [NASDAQ: PTEN] stock went on an upward path that rose over 4.21% on Tuesday, amounting to a one-week price increase of more than 8.08%. The company report on July 6, 2023 at 6:00 AM that Patterson-UTI Reports Drilling Activity for June 2023.

PATTERSON-UTI ENERGY, INC. (NASDAQ:PTEN) today reported that for the month of June 2023, the Company had an average of 126 drilling rigs operating in the United States. For the three months ended June 30, 2023, the Company had an average of 128 drilling rigs operating in the United States.

Average drilling rigs operating reported in the Company’s monthly announcements represent the average number of the Company’s drilling rigs that were earning revenue under a drilling contract in the United States. The Company cautioned that numerous factors in addition to average drilling rigs operating can impact the Company’s operating results and that a particular trend in the number of drilling rigs operating may or may not indicate a trend in or be indicative of the Company’s financial performance. The Company intends to continue providing monthly updates on drilling rigs operating shortly after the end of each month.

Over the last 12 months, PTEN stock rose by 16.75%. The one-year Patterson-UTI Energy Inc. stock forecast points to a potential upside of 11.24. The average equity rating for PTEN stock is currently 2.30, trading closer to a bullish pattern in the stock market.

The market cap for the stock reached $3.20 billion, with 212.09 million shares outstanding and 203.62 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 3.98M shares, PTEN stock reached a trading volume of 5557403 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Guru’s Opinion on Patterson-UTI Energy Inc. [PTEN]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for PTEN shares is $16.73 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on PTEN stock is a recommendation set at 2.30. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

RBC Capital Mkts have made an estimate for Patterson-UTI Energy Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Outperform, with their previous recommendation back on July 10, 2023.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Patterson-UTI Energy Inc. is set at 0.61, with the Price to Sales ratio for PTEN stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 1.09. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 1.88, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 0.73. Price to Free Cash Flow for PTEN in the course of the last twelve months was 12.52 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 1.50.

PTEN Stock Performance Analysis:

Patterson-UTI Energy Inc. [PTEN] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 8.08. With this latest performance, PTEN shares gained by 18.99% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -14.51% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 16.75% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for PTEN stock in for the last two-week period is set at 73.05, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 77.73, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 68.66 for Patterson-UTI Energy Inc. [PTEN]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 11.52, while it was recorded at 14.13 for the last single week of trading, and 14.08 for the last 200 days.

Insight into Patterson-UTI Energy Inc. Fundamentals:

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Patterson-UTI Energy Inc. [PTEN] shares currently have an operating margin of +7.54 and a Gross Margin at +11.98. Patterson-UTI Energy Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +5.84.

Return on Total Capital for PTEN is now 7.97, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is 6.19. Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 9.44, with Return on Assets sitting at 5.07. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Patterson-UTI Energy Inc. [PTEN] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 51.37. Additionally, PTEN Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 33.94, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 27.22. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 51.07, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 33.74.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Patterson-UTI Energy Inc. [PTEN] managed to generate an average of $23,794 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 5.74 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.87.Patterson-UTI Energy Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 1.50 and a Current Ratio set at 1.60.