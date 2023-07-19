Pan American Silver Corp. [PAAS] gain 1.16% so far this year. What now?

Pan American Silver Corp. [NYSE: PAAS] traded at a high on 07/18/23, posting a 2.73 gain after which it closed the day’ session at $16.53. The company report on July 6, 2023 at 5:01 PM that Pan American Silver Provides Notice of Second Quarter 2023 Unaudited Results and Conference Call.

Pan American Silver Corp. (NYSE: PAAS) (TSX: PAAS) (“Pan American Silver”) will release its unaudited results for the second quarter of 2023 (“Q2 2023”) after market close on Wednesday, August 9, 2023. A conference call and webcast is planned for 11:00 am ET (8:00 am PT) on August 10, 2023.

The results of the trading session contributed to over 3854342 shares changing hands. Over the past one week, the price volatility of Pan American Silver Corp. stands at 3.38% while the volatility over the past one month is 2.99%.

The market cap for PAAS stock reached $5.97 billion, with 364.44 million shares outstanding and 363.83 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 3.85M shares, PAAS reached a trading volume of 3854342 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

What do top market gurus say about Pan American Silver Corp. [PAAS]?

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for PAAS shares is $24.15 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on PAAS stock is a recommendation set at 1.70. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

RBC Capital Mkts have made an estimate for Pan American Silver Corp. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Outperform, with their previous recommendation back on January 11, 2023.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Pan American Silver Corp. is set at 0.50, with the Price to Sales ratio for PAAS stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 4.13. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 0.70, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 1.42.

How has PAAS stock performed recently?

Pan American Silver Corp. [PAAS] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 10.57. With this latest performance, PAAS shares gained by 9.40% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -12.07% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -9.47% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for PAAS stock in for the last two-week period is set at 67.35, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 76.33, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 60.77 for Pan American Silver Corp. [PAAS]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 15.48, while it was recorded at 16.02 for the last single week of trading, and 16.48 for the last 200 days.

Pan American Silver Corp. [PAAS]: Deeper insight into the fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Pan American Silver Corp. [PAAS] shares currently have an operating margin of -4.59 and a Gross Margin at +1.02. Pan American Silver Corp.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -22.86.

Return on Total Capital for PAAS is now -2.68, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is -13.46. Return on Equity for this stock declined to -14.13, with Return on Assets sitting at -10.06. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Pan American Silver Corp. [PAAS] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 10.33. Additionally, PAAS Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 9.36, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 6.98. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 9.09, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 8.24.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Pan American Silver Corp. [PAAS] managed to generate an average of -$34,171 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 9.12 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.44.Pan American Silver Corp.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 1.20 and a Current Ratio set at 2.30.