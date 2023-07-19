Novo Integrated Sciences Inc. [NVOS] is -41.72% lower this YTD. Is it still time to buy?

Novo Integrated Sciences Inc. [NASDAQ: NVOS] loss -7.21% on the last trading session, reaching $0.12 price per share at the time. The company report on July 17, 2023 at 4:15 PM that Novo Integrated Sciences Reports Fiscal Year 2023 Third Quarter Financial Results.

Novo Integrated Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:NVOS) (the “Company” or “Novo”), pioneering a holistic approach to patient-first health and wellness through a multidisciplinary healthcare ecosystem of multiple patient and consumer touchpoints for services and product innovation, today reported its financial results for the third fiscal quarter ended May 31, 2023.

Top 5 AI Stocks to Buy for 2023



The artificial intelligence (AI) revolution is already here. And it's about to change everything we know about everything. According to Grand View Research, the global AI boom could grow from about $137 billion in 2022 to more than $1.81 trillion by 2030. And investors like you always want to get in on the hottest stocks of tomorrow. Here are five of the best ways to profit from the AI boom.



Click Here to Download the FREE Report. Sponsored

Robert Mattacchione, Novo’s CEO and Board Chairman, stated, “The Company remains committed to the commercialization of its proprietary product offerings and the expansion and delivery of its essential services and solutions of how non-catastrophic healthcare is delivered both now and in the future. During the fiscal year 2023 third quarter period, the Company announced the signing of agreements for an unsecured, non-dilutive 15-year debt instrument, with a principal sum of $70,000,000, which provides for the Company to receive net proceeds of approximately $55,000,000 after fees. In today’s environment of tight capital markets and expensive capital raises, this cash infusion is consequential and will provide the Company with the foundational capital and repayment terms required to support and accelerate the further implementation and growth of Novo’s three-pillar business model. “.

Novo Integrated Sciences Inc. represents 145.61 million in outstanding shares, while the company has a total market value of $17.07 million with the latest information. NVOS stock price has been found in the range of $0.11 to $0.125.

If compared to the average trading volume of 8.33M shares, NVOS reached a trading volume of 7567567 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here is what top equities market gurus are saying about Novo Integrated Sciences Inc. [NVOS]:

The Average True Range (ATR) for Novo Integrated Sciences Inc. is set at 0.01, with the Price to Sales ratio for NVOS stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 1.46. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 0.60, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 0.00.

Trading performance analysis for NVOS stock

Novo Integrated Sciences Inc. [NVOS] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -13.19. With this latest performance, NVOS shares dropped by -12.86% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -10.87% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -94.17% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for NVOS stock in for the last two-week period is set at 35.42, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 26.73, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 40.67 for Novo Integrated Sciences Inc. [NVOS]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 0.1430, while it was recorded at 0.1295 for the last single week of trading, and 0.2101 for the last 200 days.

Novo Integrated Sciences Inc. [NVOS]: A deeper dive into fundamental analysis

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Novo Integrated Sciences Inc. [NVOS] shares currently have an operating margin of -81.67 and a Gross Margin at +17.92. Novo Integrated Sciences Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -279.86.

Return on Equity for this stock declined to -99.29, with Return on Assets sitting at -63.89.

Novo Integrated Sciences Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 0.50 and a Current Ratio set at 0.70.