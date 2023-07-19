Novartis AG [NVS] is 14.04% higher this YTD. Is it still time to buy?

Novartis AG [NYSE: NVS] jumped around 4.52 points on Tuesday, while shares priced at $103.46 at the close of the session, up 4.57%. The company report on July 18, 2023 at 1:00 AM that Novartis delivers strong sales growth, robust margin expansion and raises guidance. Announces USD 15 billion share buyback and Board endorses Sandoz spin-off[1],[2].

Q2 sales grew +9% (cc3, +7% USD) with core operating income growing +17% (cc, +9% USD).

Novartis AG stock is now 14.04% up from its year-to-date (YTD) trading value. NVS Stock saw the intraday high of $104.20 and lowest of $101.70 per share. The company’s 52-week high price is 105.56, which means current price is +29.36% above from all time high which was touched on 04/25/23.

Compared to the average trading volume of 1.99M shares, NVS reached a trading volume of 5228528 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

What do top market gurus say about Novartis AG [NVS]?

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for NVS shares is $113.25 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on NVS stock is a recommendation set at 2.00. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

HSBC Securities have made an estimate for Novartis AG shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Buy, with their previous recommendation back on July 14, 2023.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Novartis AG is set at 1.61, with the Price to Sales ratio for NVS stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 4.46. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 4.19, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 5.45. Price to Free Cash Flow for NVS in the course of the last twelve months was 38.71 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 0.80.

How has NVS stock performed recently?

Novartis AG [NVS] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 6.48. With this latest performance, NVS shares gained by 2.04% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 13.62% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 22.24% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for NVS stock in for the last two-week period is set at 64.44, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 71.31, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 60.94 for Novartis AG [NVS]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 100.03, while it was recorded at 99.45 for the last single week of trading, and 90.78 for the last 200 days.

Novartis AG [NVS]: Deeper insight into the fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Novartis AG [NVS] shares currently have an operating margin of +24.26 and a Gross Margin at +69.72. Novartis AG’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +13.76.

Return on Total Capital for NVS is now 13.71, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is 8.35. Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 11.40, with Return on Assets sitting at 5.62. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Novartis AG [NVS] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 47.03. Additionally, NVS Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 31.99, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 22.92. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 36.71, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 24.96.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Novartis AG [NVS] managed to generate an average of $65,313 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 5.92 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.41.Novartis AG’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 0.80 and a Current Ratio set at 1.10.

Earnings analysis for Novartis AG [NVS]

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for NVS. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Novartis AG go to 7.57%.