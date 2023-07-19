Newell Brands Inc. [NWL] Revenue clocked in at $8.88 billion, down -25.46% YTD: What’s Next?

Newell Brands Inc. [NASDAQ: NWL] closed the trading session at $9.75 on 07/18/23. The day’s price range saw the stock hit a low of $9.60, while the highest price level was $9.955. The company report on July 17, 2023 at 8:00 AM that Compass Diversified Announces Appointment of Geoffrey Feil as CEO of The Sterno Group.

Craig Carnes to Assume New Role as Chief Customer Officer Until his Retirement.

Top 5 AI Stocks to Buy for 2023



The artificial intelligence (AI) revolution is already here. And it's about to change everything we know about everything. According to Grand View Research, the global AI boom could grow from about $137 billion in 2022 to more than $1.81 trillion by 2030. And investors like you always want to get in on the hottest stocks of tomorrow. Here are five of the best ways to profit from the AI boom.



Click Here to Download the FREE Report. Sponsored

The stocks have a year to date performance of -25.46 percent and weekly performance of -1.22 percent. The stock has been moved at -36.73 percent over the last six months. The stock has performed 14.17 percent around the most recent 30 days and changed -22.92 percent over the most recent 3-months.

If compared to the average trading volume of 7.12M shares, NWL reached to a volume of 3870576 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here’s what leading stock market gurus have to say about Newell Brands Inc. [NWL]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for NWL shares is $12.18 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on NWL stock is a recommendation set at 2.50. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Canaccord Genuity have made an estimate for Newell Brands Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Buy, with their previous recommendation back on July 11, 2023.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Newell Brands Inc. is set at 0.40, with the Price to Sales ratio for NWL stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 0.46. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 1.21, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 0.65.

NWL stock trade performance evaluation

Newell Brands Inc. [NWL] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -1.22. With this latest performance, NWL shares gained by 14.17% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -36.73% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -48.68% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for NWL stock in for the last two-week period is set at 61.40, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 65.82, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 56.53 for Newell Brands Inc. [NWL]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 8.91, while it was recorded at 9.77 for the last single week of trading, and 12.41 for the last 200 days.

Newell Brands Inc. [NWL]: An insightful look at the core fundamentals

Newell Brands Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 0.60 and a Current Ratio set at 1.20.

Earnings per share (EPS) analysis for Newell Brands Inc. [NWL] stock

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for NWL. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Newell Brands Inc. go to -6.00%.