Neoleukin Therapeutics Inc. [NLTX] Is Currently -20.11 below its 200 Period Moving Avg: What Does This Mean?

Neoleukin Therapeutics Inc. [NASDAQ: NLTX] slipped around -0.19 points on Tuesday, while shares priced at $0.74 at the close of the session, down -20.11%. The company report on July 18, 2023 at 6:30 AM that Neurogene and Neoleukin Announce Definitive Merger Agreement.

Proposed merger to create Nasdaq-listed biotech company focused on advancing Neurogene’s differentiated portfolio of genetic medicines for complex neurological diseases.

Combined company is expected to have a cash balance of approximately $200 million at close, including approximately $95 million from concurrent private financing by Neurogene’s new and existing investors.

Neoleukin Therapeutics Inc. stock is now 45.19% up from its year-to-date (YTD) trading value. NLTX Stock saw the intraday high of $0.875 and lowest of $0.69 per share. The company’s 52-week high price is 1.34, which means current price is +57.57% above from all time high which was touched on 07/17/23.

Compared to the average trading volume of 116.69K shares, NLTX reached a trading volume of 3770356 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for NLTX shares is $1.50 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on NLTX stock is a recommendation set at 3.00. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Piper Sandler have made an estimate for Neoleukin Therapeutics Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Overweight, with their previous recommendation back on August 06, 2021.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Neoleukin Therapeutics Inc. is set at 0.05 The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 0.50, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 2.01.

Neoleukin Therapeutics Inc. [NLTX] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -12.85. With this latest performance, NLTX shares dropped by -0.14% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 26.58% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -31.57% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for NLTX stock in for the last two-week period is set at 37.86, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 33.76, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 40.96 for Neoleukin Therapeutics Inc. [NLTX]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 0.8284, while it was recorded at 0.8478 for the last single week of trading, and 0.6511 for the last 200 days.

Neoleukin Therapeutics Inc. [NLTX]: Deeper insight into the fundamentals

Return on Equity for this stock declined to -48.53, with Return on Assets sitting at -41.23.

Neoleukin Therapeutics Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 12.00 and a Current Ratio set at 12.00.

Earnings analysis for Neoleukin Therapeutics Inc. [NLTX]

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for NLTX. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Neoleukin Therapeutics Inc. go to 25.10%.