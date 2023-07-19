Monster Beverage Corporation [MNST] moved down -1.29: Why It’s Important

Monster Beverage Corporation [NASDAQ: MNST] price plunged by -1.29 percent to reach at -$0.74. The company report on July 3, 2023 at 8:07 AM that Monster Enters into Asset Purchase Agreement with Vital Pharmaceuticals.

Proposed Transaction to Capitalize on Growing Energy Drink Category.

Vital Pharmaceuticals filed for Chapter 11 Protection in October 2022.

A sum of 4985458 shares traded at recent session while its average daily volume was at 4.28M shares. Monster Beverage Corporation shares reached a high of $57.40 and dropped to a low of $55.9999 until finishing in the latest session at $56.55.

The one-year MNST stock forecast points to a potential upside of 8.21. The average equity rating for MNST stock is currently 2.20, trading closer to a bullish pattern in the stock market.

Guru’s Opinion on Monster Beverage Corporation [MNST]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for MNST shares is $61.61 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on MNST stock is a recommendation set at 2.20. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Piper Sandler have made an estimate for Monster Beverage Corporation shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Neutral, with their previous recommendation back on June 08, 2023.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Monster Beverage Corporation is set at 0.95, with the Price to Sales ratio for MNST stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 9.03. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 7.99, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 2.95. Price to Free Cash Flow for MNST in the course of the last twelve months was 53.02 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 3.70.

MNST Stock Performance Analysis:

Monster Beverage Corporation [MNST] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 1.84. With this latest performance, MNST shares dropped by -3.83% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 10.80% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 16.42% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for MNST stock in for the last two-week period is set at 44.91, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 44.22, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 46.57 for Monster Beverage Corporation [MNST]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 58.12, while it was recorded at 56.82 for the last single week of trading, and 52.33 for the last 200 days.

Insight into Monster Beverage Corporation Fundamentals:

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Monster Beverage Corporation [MNST] shares currently have an operating margin of +25.11 and a Gross Margin at +50.30. Monster Beverage Corporation’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +18.88.

Return on Total Capital for MNST is now 23.19, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is 17.47. Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 17.53, with Return on Assets sitting at 14.69. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Monster Beverage Corporation [MNST] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 0.65. Additionally, MNST Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 0.65, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 0.55. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 0.42, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 0.42.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Monster Beverage Corporation [MNST] managed to generate an average of $225,005 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 6.60 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.78.Monster Beverage Corporation’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 3.70 and a Current Ratio set at 4.50.

MNST Stock EPS

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for MNST. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Monster Beverage Corporation go to 25.54%.