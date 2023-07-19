MGM Resorts International [MGM] Revenue clocked in at $14.15 billion, up 48.79% YTD: What’s Next?

MGM Resorts International [NYSE: MGM] surged by $1.7 during the normal trading session on Tuesday and reaching a high of $49.95 during the day while it closed the day at $49.89. The company report on July 18, 2023 at 9:00 AM that MGM RESORTS AND ENTAIN NOTICE OF BETMGM 1H 2023 UPDATE.

BetMGM, LLC (“BetMGM”), one of the leading sports betting and iGaming operators across the U.S., jointly owned by MGM Resorts International (NYSE: MGM) (“MGM Resorts”) and Entain plc (LSE: ENT) (“Entain”), will release an update on BetMGM’s 1H 2023 performance at 8:30 a.m. Eastern Time (1:30pm UK) on Wednesday, July 26, 2023.

Upcoming datesAugust 2: MGM Resorts International 2Q 2023 ResultsAugust 10: Entain Group 1H 2023 Results.

MGM Resorts International stock has also gained 7.01% of its value over the past 7 days. However, MGM stock has inclined by 13.70% in the 3 months of the year. Over the past six months meanwhile, it has gained 26.18% and gained 48.79% year-on date.

The market cap for MGM stock reached $18.42 billion, with 374.08 million shares outstanding and 296.88 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 4.50M shares, MGM reached a trading volume of 4075470 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here’s what leading stock market gurus have to say about MGM Resorts International [MGM]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for MGM shares is $56.33 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on MGM stock is a recommendation set at 2.20. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Morgan Stanley have made an estimate for MGM Resorts International shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Equal-Weight, with their previous recommendation back on July 14, 2023.

The Average True Range (ATR) for MGM Resorts International is set at 1.24, with the Price to Sales ratio for MGM stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 1.30. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 3.86, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 12.20. Price to Free Cash Flow for MGM in the course of the last twelve months was 14.93 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 2.10.

MGM stock trade performance evaluation

MGM Resorts International [MGM] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 7.01. With this latest performance, MGM shares gained by 14.11% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 26.18% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 70.68% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for MGM stock in for the last two-week period is set at 73.55, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 78.40, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 69.27 for MGM Resorts International [MGM]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 42.87, while it was recorded at 48.48 for the last single week of trading, and 39.86 for the last 200 days.

MGM Resorts International [MGM]: An insightful look at the core fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and MGM Resorts International [MGM] shares currently have an operating margin of -13.07 and a Gross Margin at +22.80. MGM Resorts International’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +10.98.

Return on Total Capital for MGM is now -4.55, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is 4.29. Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 26.44, with Return on Assets sitting at 3.01. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, MGM Resorts International [MGM] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 705.43. Additionally, MGM Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 87.58, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 65.95. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 676.19, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 83.95.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, MGM Resorts International [MGM] managed to generate an average of $31,331 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 14.73 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.27.MGM Resorts International’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 2.10 and a Current Ratio set at 2.20.