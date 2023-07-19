Marti Technologies Inc. [MRT] is -87.06% lower this YTD. Is it still time to buy?

Marti Technologies Inc. [NYSE: MRT] loss -20.48% or -0.34 points to close at $1.32 with a heavy trading volume of 3787164 shares.

It opened the trading session at $1.59, the shares rose to $1.75 and dropped to $1.18, the range by which the price of stock traded the whole day. The daily chart for MRT points out that the company has recorded -86.85% loss over the past six months. However, it is still 16.46% higher than its most recent low trading price.

If we look at the average trading volume of 284.22K shares, MRT reached to a volume of 3787164 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here is what top equities market gurus are saying about Marti Technologies Inc. [MRT]:

The Average True Range (ATR) for Marti Technologies Inc. is set at 1.39 The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 0.17, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 0.00.

Trading performance analysis for MRT stock

Marti Technologies Inc. [MRT] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -78.00. With this latest performance, MRT shares dropped by -87.46% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -86.85% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -86.54% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for MRT stock in for the last two-week period is set at 24.05, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 21.98, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 25.21 for Marti Technologies Inc. [MRT]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 9.6532, while it was recorded at 2.2700 for the last single week of trading, and 9.9867 for the last 200 days.

Marti Technologies Inc. [MRT]: A deeper dive into fundamental analysis

Return on Equity for this stock declined to -0.59, with Return on Assets sitting at -0.56.

Marti Technologies Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 0.10 and a Current Ratio set at 0.10.