Market cap of The Singing Machine Company Inc. [MICS] reaches 6.12M – now what?

The Singing Machine Company Inc. [NASDAQ: MICS] surged by $0.45 during the normal trading session on Tuesday and reaching a high of $2.49 during the day while it closed the day at $2.00. The company report on July 18, 2023 at 8:00 AM that Singing Machine Announces Expanded Retail Presence with Walmart.

Walmart Celebrations Party & Occasions Department to Test New Singing Machine Party Accessory in 866 Stores Nationwide.

The Singing Machine Company Inc. stock has also gained 11.72% of its value over the past 7 days. However, MICS stock has inclined by 17.65% in the 3 months of the year. Over the past six months meanwhile, it has lost -55.36% and lost -54.71% year-on date.

The market cap for MICS stock reached $6.12 million, with 3.13 million shares outstanding and 1.80 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 922.07K shares, MICS reached a trading volume of 40579002 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

The Average True Range (ATR) for The Singing Machine Company Inc. is set at 0.25, with the Price to Sales ratio for MICS stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 0.16. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 0.47, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 0.92.

MICS stock trade performance evaluation

The Singing Machine Company Inc. [MICS] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 11.72. With this latest performance, MICS shares gained by 49.37% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -55.36% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -77.68% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for MICS stock in for the last two-week period is set at 68.53, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 72.80, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 63.98 for The Singing Machine Company Inc. [MICS]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 1.4200, while it was recorded at 1.6500 for the last single week of trading, and 3.3400 for the last 200 days.

The Singing Machine Company Inc. [MICS]: An insightful look at the core fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and The Singing Machine Company Inc. [MICS] shares currently have an operating margin of +0.15 and a Gross Margin at +22.24. The Singing Machine Company Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +0.49.

Return on Total Capital for MICS is now 0.54, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is 2.26. Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 2.57, with Return on Assets sitting at 1.16. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, The Singing Machine Company Inc. [MICS] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 44.02. Additionally, MICS Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 30.56, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 19.35. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 6.05, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 4.20.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, The Singing Machine Company Inc. [MICS] managed to generate an average of $7,202 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 9.50 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 2.39.The Singing Machine Company Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 1.00 and a Current Ratio set at 2.00.