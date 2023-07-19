Market cap of SMX [Security Matters] Public Limited Company [SMX] reaches 5.99M – now what?

SMX (Security Matters) Public Limited Company [NASDAQ: SMX] jumped around 0.01 points on Tuesday, while shares priced at $0.15 at the close of the session, up 6.65%. The company report on June 27, 2023 at 5:35 PM that SMX (Security Matters) Public Limited Company Announces Closing of $3.2 Million Public Offering for Growth Capital.

SMX (Security Matters) PLC (NASDAQ:SMX; SMXWW) announced today the closing of its previously announced underwritten public offering of securities for gross proceeds of approximately $3.24 million, prior to deducting underwriting discounts and commissions and offering expenses payable by the Company and excluding any exercise of the underwriter’s option to purchase any additional securities as described herein.

Top 5 AI Stocks to Buy for 2023



The artificial intelligence (AI) revolution is already here. And it's about to change everything we know about everything. According to Grand View Research, the global AI boom could grow from about $137 billion in 2022 to more than $1.81 trillion by 2030. And investors like you always want to get in on the hottest stocks of tomorrow. Here are five of the best ways to profit from the AI boom.



Click Here to Download the FREE Report. Sponsored

The public offering was comprised of (i) 13,333,333 ordinary shares of the Company, par value $0.0001 per share (or ordinary share equivalents), (ii) 13,333,333 warrants in the form of Warrant A to subscribe for 13,333,333 ordinary shares, at an exercise price of $0.24 per share and (iii) 13,333,333 warrants in the form of Warrant B to subscribe for 13,333,333 ordinary shares, at an exercise price of $0.24 per share. The Company also granted the underwriter a 45-day option to subscribe for, in the aggregate, (a) up to 1,999,999 additional ordinary shares (or ordinary share equivalents) at a subscription price per share of $0.24, and/or (b) 1,999,999 warrants in the form of Warrant A to subscribe for an aggregate of 1,999,999 ordinary shares at an exercise price of $0.24 per warrant, and/or (c) 1,999,999 warrants in the form of Warrant B to purchase an aggregate of 1,999,999 ordinary shares at a purchase price of $0.24 per warrant, which may be subscribed for in any combination. At the closing, the underwriter exercised its option for an aggregate of 1,999,999 Warrant A warrants and 1,999,999 Warrant B warrants.EF Hutton, division of Benchmark Investments, LLC acted as sole underwriter and bookrunner for this offering. Ruskin Moscou Faltischek P.C. and Arthur Cox LLP represented the Company and Lucosky Brookman LLP represented EF Hutton, division of Benchmark Investments, LLC.The Securities and Exchange Commission (“SEC”) declared effective a registration statement on Form F-1 relating to these securities on June 22, 2023. A final prospectus relating to this offering will be filed with the SEC. The offering is being made only by means of a prospectus, copies of which may be obtained, when available, from: EF Hutton, division of Benchmark Investments, LLC, 590 Madison Avenue, 39th Floor, New York, NY 10022, at (212) 970-5150.

Compared to the average trading volume of 3.04M shares, SMX reached a trading volume of 19383802 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

What do top market gurus say about SMX [Security Matters] Public Limited Company [SMX]?

The Average True Range (ATR) for SMX (Security Matters) Public Limited Company is set at 0.06 The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 0.02, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 0.00.

How has SMX stock performed recently?

SMX (Security Matters) Public Limited Company [SMX] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 5.80. With this latest performance, SMX shares dropped by -76.71% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -98.58% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -98.52% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for SMX stock in for the last two-week period is set at 26.42, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 24.10, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 30.20 for SMX (Security Matters) Public Limited Company [SMX]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 0.6836, while it was recorded at 0.1384 for the last single week of trading.

SMX [Security Matters] Public Limited Company [SMX]: Deeper insight into the fundamentals

SMX (Security Matters) Public Limited Company’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 0.00 and a Current Ratio set at 0.00.