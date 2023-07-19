Market cap of Masimo Corporation [MASI] reaches 6.12B – now what?

Masimo Corporation [NASDAQ: MASI] price plunged by -20.00 percent to reach at -$29.43. The company report on July 17, 2023 at 4:34 PM that Masimo Announces Preliminary Second Quarter 2023 Revenue Results.

Management to announce and discuss complete second quarter 2023 financial results on Tuesday, August 8, 2023.

Masimo Corporation (Nasdaq: MASI) today announced preliminary revenue results for the second quarter ended July 1, 2023.

A sum of 7130437 shares traded at recent session while its average daily volume was at 473.70K shares. Masimo Corporation shares reached a high of $120.80 and dropped to a low of $105.50 until finishing in the latest session at $117.73.

The one-year MASI stock forecast points to a potential upside of 38.88. The average equity rating for MASI stock is currently 1.70, trading closer to a bullish pattern in the stock market.

Guru’s Opinion on Masimo Corporation [MASI]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for MASI shares is $192.62 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on MASI stock is a recommendation set at 1.70. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Stifel have made an estimate for Masimo Corporation shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Hold, with their previous recommendation back on July 18, 2023.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Masimo Corporation is set at 7.06, with the Price to Sales ratio for MASI stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 2.67. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 4.66, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 3.35.

MASI Stock Performance Analysis:

Masimo Corporation [MASI] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -23.93. With this latest performance, MASI shares dropped by -27.89% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -24.89% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -7.92% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for MASI stock in for the last two-week period is set at 16.69, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 11.81, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 21.10 for Masimo Corporation [MASI]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 161.94, while it was recorded at 141.62 for the last single week of trading, and 159.33 for the last 200 days.

Insight into Masimo Corporation Fundamentals:

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Masimo Corporation [MASI] shares currently have an operating margin of +11.13 and a Gross Margin at +52.01. Masimo Corporation’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +7.05.

Return on Total Capital for MASI is now 11.47, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is 7.34. Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 9.93, with Return on Assets sitting at 5.63. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Masimo Corporation [MASI] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 76.84. Additionally, MASI Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 43.45, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 32.04. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 74.31, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 42.02.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Masimo Corporation [MASI] managed to generate an average of $14,495 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 5.43 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.80.Masimo Corporation’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 1.30 and a Current Ratio set at 2.20.

MASI Stock EPS

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for MASI. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Masimo Corporation go to 11.90%.