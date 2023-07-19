Market Analysts see FREYR Battery [FREY] falling to $10. Time to buy?

FREYR Battery [NYSE: FREY] traded at a low on 07/18/23, posting a -7.49 loss after which it closed the day’ session at $8.89. The company report on July 13, 2023 at 11:05 AM that FREYR Battery Awarded €100 Million EU Innovation Fund Grant.

FREYR Battery (NYSE: FREY) (“FREYR”), a developer of clean, next-generation battery cell production capacity, has announced that the company has been awarded a €100 million grant from the European Union (“EU”) to support development of FREYR’s Giga Arctic project in Norway. The grant will be funded through the EU’s Innovation Fund (“EUIF”) as part of the EU’s efforts to promote localized production of battery solutions.

“We are delighted with the news we have received from the EU’s Innovation Fund to support FREYR’s Giga Arctic project,” remarked Tom Einar Jensen, FREYR’s Co-Founder and CEO. “This grant is a recognition that batteries represent the key catalyst of the energy transition supporting regional energy security through faster deployment of renewable energy. Moreover, this significant financial commitment provides timely support to continued development of the Giga Arctic project, which is intended to bring clean battery products to our customers and partners across Europe. We look forward to working with the EUIF as well as the Norwegian Government to unlock further momentum for next generation battery production capacity at GWh scale in Norway.”.

The results of the trading session contributed to over 5508628 shares changing hands. Over the past one week, the price volatility of FREYR Battery stands at 6.44% while the volatility over the past one month is 5.81%.

The market cap for FREY stock reached $1.31 billion, with 139.71 million shares outstanding and 113.61 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 2.04M shares, FREY reached a trading volume of 5508628 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

What do top market gurus say about FREYR Battery [FREY]?

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for FREY shares is $13.83 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on FREY stock is a recommendation set at 1.70. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Goldman have made an estimate for FREYR Battery shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Neutral, with their previous recommendation back on July 18, 2023.

The Average True Range (ATR) for FREYR Battery is set at 0.58 The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 1.85, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 2.66.

How has FREY stock performed recently?

FREYR Battery [FREY] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -8.26. With this latest performance, FREY shares gained by 15.76% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -17.07% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 12.25% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for FREY stock in for the last two-week period is set at 52.99, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 49.04, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 54.30 for FREYR Battery [FREY]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 7.92, while it was recorded at 9.45 for the last single week of trading, and 9.62 for the last 200 days.

FREYR Battery [FREY]: Deeper insight into the fundamentals

Return on Total Capital for FREY is now -18.90, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is -15.51. Return on Equity for this stock declined to -15.64, with Return on Assets sitting at -13.58. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, FREYR Battery [FREY] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 2.01. Additionally, FREY Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 1.97, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 1.74. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 1.55, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 1.52.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, FREYR Battery [FREY] managed to generate an average of -$465,995 per employee.FREYR Battery’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 8.20 and a Current Ratio set at 8.20.