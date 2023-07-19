Market Analysts see CommScope Holding Company Inc. [COMM] falling to $6. Time to buy?

CommScope Holding Company Inc. [NASDAQ: COMM] traded at a low on 07/18/23, posting a -1.73 loss after which it closed the day’ session at $5.11. The company report on July 11, 2023 at 5:00 PM that CommScope to Release Second Quarter 2023 Financial Results on August 3.

CommScope Holding Company, Inc., a global leader in network connectivity, plans to release its second quarter 2023 financial results on Thursday, August 3, before the market opens. The release will be followed by an 8:30 a.m. Eastern conference call in which management will discuss the results.

The live, listen-only audio of the call will be available through a link on the Events and Presentations page of CommScope’s Investor Relations website.

The results of the trading session contributed to over 4027550 shares changing hands. Over the past one week, the price volatility of CommScope Holding Company Inc. stands at 8.57% while the volatility over the past one month is 6.95%.

The market cap for COMM stock reached $1.29 billion, with 208.90 million shares outstanding and 202.77 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 3.44M shares, COMM reached a trading volume of 4027550 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

What do top market gurus say about CommScope Holding Company Inc. [COMM]?

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for COMM shares is $8.31 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on COMM stock is a recommendation set at 2.50. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Deutsche Bank have made an estimate for CommScope Holding Company Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Hold, with their previous recommendation back on July 18, 2023.

The Average True Range (ATR) for CommScope Holding Company Inc. is set at 0.39, with the Price to Sales ratio for COMM stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 0.14. Price to Free Cash Flow for COMM in the course of the last twelve months was 18.38 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 1.00.

How has COMM stock performed recently?

CommScope Holding Company Inc. [COMM] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -18.63. With this latest performance, COMM shares gained by 3.44% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -44.03% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -21.02% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for COMM stock in for the last two-week period is set at 43.62, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 35.81, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 46.97 for CommScope Holding Company Inc. [COMM]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 4.88, while it was recorded at 5.75 for the last single week of trading, and 7.29 for the last 200 days.

CommScope Holding Company Inc. [COMM]: Deeper insight into the fundamentals

CommScope Holding Company Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 1.00 and a Current Ratio set at 1.90.

Earnings analysis for CommScope Holding Company Inc. [COMM]

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for COMM. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for CommScope Holding Company Inc. go to 19.02%.