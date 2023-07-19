Market Analysts see CCC Intelligent Solutions Holdings Inc. [CCCS] gaining to $13. Time to buy?

CCC Intelligent Solutions Holdings Inc. [NASDAQ: CCCS] loss -2.98% on the last trading session, reaching $10.76 price per share at the time. The company report on July 11, 2023 at 8:00 AM that CCC Intelligent Solutions Announces Date of Second Quarter Fiscal Year 2023 Earnings Call.

CCC Intelligent Solutions Holdings Inc. (CCC) (NASDAQ: CCCS), a leading cloud platform powering the P&C insurance economy, announced today it will release its financial results for the second quarter fiscal year 2023, ended June 30, 2023, after the U.S. financial markets close on Tuesday, August 1, 2023.

In conjunction with this announcement, CCC will host a conference call on Tuesday, August 1, 2023 at 5:00 p.m. (Eastern Time), to discuss the Company’s financial results and business outlook. A live webcast of the call will be available on the “Investor Relations” page of the Company’s website at https://ir.cccis.com, and a replay will be archived on the website as well.

CCC Intelligent Solutions Holdings Inc. represents 616.22 million in outstanding shares, while the company has a total market value of $6.87 billion with the latest information. CCCS stock price has been found in the range of $10.37 to $10.775.

If compared to the average trading volume of 1.37M shares, CCCS reached a trading volume of 6715011 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here is what top equities market gurus are saying about CCC Intelligent Solutions Holdings Inc. [CCCS]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for CCCS shares is $12.00 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on CCCS stock is a recommendation set at 1.90. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Evercore ISI have made an estimate for CCC Intelligent Solutions Holdings Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Outperform, with their previous recommendation back on May 23, 2023.

The Average True Range (ATR) for CCC Intelligent Solutions Holdings Inc. is set at 0.29, with the Price to Sales ratio for CCCS stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 8.58. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 3.19, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 0.53. Price to Free Cash Flow for CCCS in the course of the last twelve months was 49.81 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 3.90.

Trading performance analysis for CCCS stock

CCC Intelligent Solutions Holdings Inc. [CCCS] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 1.03. With this latest performance, CCCS shares dropped by -0.65% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 23.82% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 16.96% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for CCCS stock in for the last two-week period is set at 50.36, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 48.35, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 52.72 for CCC Intelligent Solutions Holdings Inc. [CCCS]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 10.51, while it was recorded at 10.77 for the last single week of trading, and 9.30 for the last 200 days.

CCC Intelligent Solutions Holdings Inc. [CCCS]: A deeper dive into fundamental analysis

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and CCC Intelligent Solutions Holdings Inc. [CCCS] shares currently have an operating margin of +6.81 and a Gross Margin at +63.42. CCC Intelligent Solutions Holdings Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +4.91.

Return on Total Capital for CCCS is now 1.87, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is 1.36. Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 1.96, with Return on Assets sitting at 1.14. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, CCC Intelligent Solutions Holdings Inc. [CCCS] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 42.81. Additionally, CCCS Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 29.97, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 25.54. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 42.01, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 29.41.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, CCC Intelligent Solutions Holdings Inc. [CCCS] managed to generate an average of $13,359 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 8.22 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.23.CCC Intelligent Solutions Holdings Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 3.90 and a Current Ratio set at 3.90.