Market Analysts see American International Group Inc. [AIG] gaining to $57. Time to buy?

American International Group Inc. [NYSE: AIG] gained 0.46% on the last trading session, reaching $59.37 price per share at the time. The company report on July 6, 2023 at 4:16 PM that AIG to Report Second Quarter 2023 Financial Results on August 1, 2023, and Host Conference Call on August 2.

American International Group, Inc. (NYSE: AIG) will report financial results for the second quarter ended June 30, 2023, after the market closes on Tuesday, August 1, 2023. AIG’s press release and financial supplement will be available in the Investors section of AIG’s website at https://www.aig.com.

AIG will also host a conference call on Wednesday, August 2, 2023, at 8:30 a.m. ET to review these results. The live, listen-only webcast is open to the public and can be accessed in the Investors section of https://www.aig.com. A replay will be available after the call at the same location.

American International Group Inc. represents 738.66 million in outstanding shares, while the company has a total market value of $43.89 billion with the latest information. AIG stock price has been found in the range of $58.95 to $59.66.

If compared to the average trading volume of 3.90M shares, AIG reached a trading volume of 4119358 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here is what top equities market gurus are saying about American International Group Inc. [AIG]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for AIG shares is $68.77 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on AIG stock is a recommendation set at 2.10. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Morgan Stanley have made an estimate for American International Group Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Equal-Weight, with their previous recommendation back on June 20, 2023.

The Average True Range (ATR) for American International Group Inc. is set at 1.19, with the Price to Sales ratio for AIG stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 0.85. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 1.02, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 2.60. Price to Free Cash Flow for AIG in the course of the last twelve months was 11.90.

Trading performance analysis for AIG stock

American International Group Inc. [AIG] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 1.06. With this latest performance, AIG shares gained by 4.86% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -7.82% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 18.55% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for AIG stock in for the last two-week period is set at 63.79, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 66.09, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 61.57 for American International Group Inc. [AIG]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 55.72, while it was recorded at 58.73 for the last single week of trading, and 56.76 for the last 200 days.

American International Group Inc. [AIG]: A deeper dive into fundamental analysis

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and American International Group Inc. [AIG] shares currently have an operating margin of +28.99. American International Group Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +18.21.

Return on Total Capital for AIG is now 25.92, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is 12.57. Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 19.40, with Return on Assets sitting at 2.10. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, American International Group Inc. [AIG] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 70.94. Additionally, AIG Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 41.50, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 6.24. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 66.39, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 38.37.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, American International Group Inc. [AIG] managed to generate an average of $392,252 per employee.

American International Group Inc. [AIG]: An earnings per share (EPS) analysis

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for AIG. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for American International Group Inc. go to 14.70%.