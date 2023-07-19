Liberty Energy Inc. [LBRT] Revenue clocked in at $4.62 billion, down -2.31% YTD: What’s Next?

Liberty Energy Inc. [NYSE: LBRT] price surged by 3.37 percent to reach at $0.51. The company report on July 18, 2023 at 9:11 PM that Liberty Energy Announces Quarterly Cash Dividend.

Liberty Energy Inc. (NYSE: LBRT; “Liberty” or the “Company”) announced today that its Board of Directors (the “Board”) has declared a dividend of $0.05 per share of Class A common stock, to be paid on September 20, 2023 to holders of record as of September 6, 2023.

Future declarations of quarterly cash dividends are subject to approval by the Board of Directors and to the Board’s continuing determination that the declarations of dividends are in the best interests of Liberty and its stockholders. Future dividends may be adjusted at the Board’s discretion based on market conditions and capital availability.

A sum of 4408822 shares traded at recent session while its average daily volume was at 2.68M shares. Liberty Energy Inc. shares reached a high of $15.825 and dropped to a low of $15.19 until finishing in the latest session at $15.64.

The one-year LBRT stock forecast points to a potential upside of 18.2. The average equity rating for LBRT stock is currently 2.40, trading closer to a bullish pattern in the stock market.

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for LBRT shares is $19.12 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on LBRT stock is a recommendation set at 2.40. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Morgan Stanley have made an estimate for Liberty Energy Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Equal-Weight, with their previous recommendation back on April 18, 2023.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Liberty Energy Inc. is set at 0.54, with the Price to Sales ratio for LBRT stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 0.61. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 1.74, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 0.12. Price to Free Cash Flow for LBRT in the course of the last twelve months was 13.49 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 1.20.

Liberty Energy Inc. [LBRT] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 3.92. With this latest performance, LBRT shares gained by 11.08% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -5.73% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 35.76% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for LBRT stock in for the last two-week period is set at 70.33, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 75.32, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 66.09 for Liberty Energy Inc. [LBRT]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 13.29, while it was recorded at 15.27 for the last single week of trading, and 14.55 for the last 200 days.

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Liberty Energy Inc. [LBRT] shares currently have an operating margin of +12.39 and a Gross Margin at +16.32. Liberty Energy Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +9.63.

Return on Total Capital for LBRT is now 30.97, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is 24.82. Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 29.51, with Return on Assets sitting at 17.31. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Liberty Energy Inc. [LBRT] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 23.34. Additionally, LBRT Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 18.92, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 13.55. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 20.68, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 16.77.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Liberty Energy Inc. [LBRT] managed to generate an average of $87,249 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 8.35 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 1.80.Liberty Energy Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 1.20 and a Current Ratio set at 1.40.

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for LBRT. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Liberty Energy Inc. go to 22.50%.