Kimco Realty Corporation [KIM] stock Initiated by Wells Fargo analyst, price target now $19

Kimco Realty Corporation [NYSE: KIM] stock went on a downward path that fall over -0.63% on Tuesday, amounting to a one-week price increase of more than 1.13%. The company report on June 29, 2023 at 6:50 AM that Kimco Realty® Publishes 2022 Corporate Responsibility Report.

Kimco Realty® (NYSE: KIM), North America’s largest publicly traded owner and operator of open-air, grocery-anchored shopping centers and a growing portfolio of mixed-use assets, has published its 2022 Corporate Responsibility Report. The report highlights the company’s progress in addressing environmental, social, and governance (ESG) topics, which have been a focus for Kimco and its stakeholders for over a decade.

Top 5 AI Stocks to Buy for 2023



The artificial intelligence (AI) revolution is already here. And it's about to change everything we know about everything. According to Grand View Research, the global AI boom could grow from about $137 billion in 2022 to more than $1.81 trillion by 2030. And investors like you always want to get in on the hottest stocks of tomorrow. Here are five of the best ways to profit from the AI boom.



Click Here to Download the FREE Report. Sponsored

“We remain dedicated to our focus on ESG, acknowledging its inherent connection to the maximization of long-term stakeholder value,” said Kimco CEO Conor Flynn. “Our 2022 achievements reflect our ongoing commitment to sustainability and corporate responsibility, which we continue to view as essential to our business and our culture.”.

Over the last 12 months, KIM stock rose by 2.33%. The one-year Kimco Realty Corporation stock forecast points to a potential upside of 8.68. The average equity rating for KIM stock is currently 2.30, trading closer to a bullish pattern in the stock market.

The market cap for the stock reached $12.81 billion, with 616.49 million shares outstanding and 605.99 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 4.06M shares, KIM stock reached a trading volume of 6013578 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Guru’s Opinion on Kimco Realty Corporation [KIM]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for KIM shares is $22.46 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on KIM stock is a recommendation set at 2.30. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Wells Fargo have made an estimate for Kimco Realty Corporation shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Underweight, with their previous recommendation back on May 24, 2023.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Kimco Realty Corporation is set at 0.42, with the Price to Sales ratio for KIM stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 7.35. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 1.31, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 0.53.

KIM Stock Performance Analysis:

Kimco Realty Corporation [KIM] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 1.13. With this latest performance, KIM shares gained by 5.83% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -3.93% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 2.33% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for KIM stock in for the last two-week period is set at 63.24, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 64.18, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 61.20 for Kimco Realty Corporation [KIM]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 19.10, while it was recorded at 20.56 for the last single week of trading, and 20.14 for the last 200 days.

Insight into Kimco Realty Corporation Fundamentals:

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Kimco Realty Corporation [KIM] shares currently have an operating margin of +33.12 and a Gross Margin at +40.04. Kimco Realty Corporation’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +7.17.

Return on Total Capital for KIM is now 3.23, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is 0.73. Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 1.28, with Return on Assets sitting at 0.68. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Kimco Realty Corporation [KIM] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 79.90. Additionally, KIM Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 44.41, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 42.65. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 79.65, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 44.28.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Kimco Realty Corporation [KIM] managed to generate an average of $193,731 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 6.18 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.10.