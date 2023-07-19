Instinet lifts Under Armour Inc. [UA] price estimate. Who else is bullish?

Under Armour Inc. [NYSE: UA] closed the trading session at $7.41 on 07/18/23. The day’s price range saw the stock hit a low of $7.11, while the highest price level was $7.42. The company report on July 12, 2023 at 4:15 PM that UNDER ARMOUR ANNOUNCES FIRST QUARTER FISCAL 2024 EARNINGS CONFERENCE CALL DATE.

Under Armour, Inc. (NYSE: UA, UAA) plans to release its first quarter fiscal 2024 (ended June 30, 2023) results on August 8, 2023, at 6:55 a.m. Eastern Time (ET). Following the news release, Under Armour management will host a conference call at approximately 8:30 a.m. ET to review results.

This call will be webcast live and archived at https://about.underarmour.com/investor-relations/financials.

The stocks have a year to date performance of -16.93 percent and weekly performance of 2.49 percent. The stock has been moved at -27.07 percent over the last six months. The stock has performed 3.78 percent around the most recent 30 days and changed -9.52 percent over the most recent 3-months.

If compared to the average trading volume of 3.13M shares, UA reached to a volume of 3738077 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here’s what leading stock market gurus have to say about Under Armour Inc. [UA]:

Instinet have made an estimate for Under Armour Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Reduce, with their previous recommendation back on February 27, 2017.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Under Armour Inc. is set at 0.24, with the Price to Sales ratio for UA stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 0.58. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 1.65.

UA stock trade performance evaluation

Under Armour Inc. [UA] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 2.49. With this latest performance, UA shares gained by 3.78% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -27.07% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -0.67% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for UA stock in for the last two-week period is set at 61.63, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 67.01, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 57.16 for Under Armour Inc. [UA]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 6.94, while it was recorded at 7.21 for the last single week of trading, and 7.97 for the last 200 days.

Under Armour Inc. [UA]: An insightful look at the core fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Under Armour Inc. [UA] shares currently have an operating margin of +4.08 and a Gross Margin at +44.39. Under Armour Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +6.60.

Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 18.92, with Return on Assets sitting at 7.85.

Earnings per share (EPS) analysis for Under Armour Inc. [UA] stock

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for UA. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Under Armour Inc. go to 21.80%.