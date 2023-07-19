Gorilla Technology Group Inc. [GRRR] Is Currently -39.11 below its 200 Period Moving Avg: What Does This Mean?

Gorilla Technology Group Inc. [NASDAQ: GRRR] stock went on a downward path that fall over -39.11% on Tuesday, amounting to a one-week price decrease of less than -58.27%. The company report on July 6, 2023 at 5:00 PM that Gorilla Technology Signs Contract to Deploy Massive Smart Government Project in Egypt.

–Will implement government security convergence solution in Egypt––Largest contract in company history––Tangible success in globalization strategy–.

Over the last 12 months, GRRR stock dropped by -77.17%. The one-year Gorilla Technology Group Inc. stock forecast points to a potential upside of 76.8. The average equity rating for GRRR stock is currently 2.00, trading closer to a bullish pattern in the stock market.

The market cap for the stock reached $160.80 million, with 71.36 million shares outstanding and 46.99 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 4.26M shares, GRRR stock reached a trading volume of 13368662 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Guru’s Opinion on Gorilla Technology Group Inc. [GRRR]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for GRRR shares is $10.00 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on GRRR stock is a recommendation set at 2.00. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Gorilla Technology Group Inc. is set at 0.72, with the Price to Sales ratio for GRRR stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 7.18. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 5.80, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 0.45.

GRRR Stock Performance Analysis:

Gorilla Technology Group Inc. [GRRR] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -58.27. With this latest performance, GRRR shares gained by 29.61% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -71.36% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -77.17% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for GRRR stock in for the last two-week period is set at 43.90, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 38.91, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 45.81 for Gorilla Technology Group Inc. [GRRR]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 2.32, while it was recorded at 3.85 for the last single week of trading, and 6.54 for the last 200 days.

Insight into Gorilla Technology Group Inc. Fundamentals:

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Gorilla Technology Group Inc. [GRRR] shares currently have an operating margin of -83.04 and a Gross Margin at +29.67. Gorilla Technology Group Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -390.64.

Return on Equity for this stock declined to -235.09, with Return on Assets sitting at -109.29.

Gorilla Technology Group Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 1.70 and a Current Ratio set at 1.70.