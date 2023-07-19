Gordon Haskett slashes price target on Petco Health and Wellness Company Inc. [WOOF] – find out why.

Petco Health and Wellness Company Inc. [NASDAQ: WOOF] plunged by -$0.01 during the normal trading session on Tuesday and reaching a high of $8.49 during the day while it closed the day at $8.29. The company report on July 18, 2023 at 8:00 AM that Petco Health + Wellness Company, Inc. to Host Second Quarter 2023 Earnings Conference Call on August 24, 2023.

On August 24, 2023, at approximately 7:00 a.m. Eastern, Petco Health and Wellness Company, Inc. (Nasdaq: WOOF), a complete partner in pet health and wellness, will release its second quarter 2023 earnings results.

Additionally, Petco executives will host a conference call at 8:00 a.m. Eastern to review the company’s financial and operating performance.

Petco Health and Wellness Company Inc. stock has also loss -12.46% of its value over the past 7 days. However, WOOF stock has declined by -13.91% in the 3 months of the year. Over the past six months meanwhile, it has lost -19.98% and lost -12.55% year-on date.

The market cap for WOOF stock reached $2.00 billion, with 266.49 million shares outstanding and 81.21 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 2.86M shares, WOOF reached a trading volume of 7089145 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here’s what leading stock market gurus have to say about Petco Health and Wellness Company Inc. [WOOF]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for WOOF shares is $9.88 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on WOOF stock is a recommendation set at 2.40. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Gordon Haskett have made an estimate for Petco Health and Wellness Company Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Hold, with their previous recommendation back on April 28, 2023.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Petco Health and Wellness Company Inc. is set at 0.38, with the Price to Sales ratio for WOOF stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 0.33. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 0.92, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 0.62. Price to Free Cash Flow for WOOF in the course of the last twelve months was 38.61 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 0.30.

WOOF stock trade performance evaluation

Petco Health and Wellness Company Inc. [WOOF] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -12.46. With this latest performance, WOOF shares dropped by -6.54% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -19.98% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -40.40% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for WOOF stock in for the last two-week period is set at 39.32, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 33.56, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 42.09 for Petco Health and Wellness Company Inc. [WOOF]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 9.02, while it was recorded at 8.82 for the last single week of trading, and 9.90 for the last 200 days.

Petco Health and Wellness Company Inc. [WOOF]: An insightful look at the core fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Petco Health and Wellness Company Inc. [WOOF] shares currently have an operating margin of +4.36 and a Gross Margin at +40.35. Petco Health and Wellness Company Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +1.50.

Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 3.90, with Return on Assets sitting at 1.30.

Petco Health and Wellness Company Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 0.30 and a Current Ratio set at 1.00.

Earnings per share (EPS) analysis for Petco Health and Wellness Company Inc. [WOOF] stock

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for WOOF. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Petco Health and Wellness Company Inc. go to 48.80%.