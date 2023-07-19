Goldman slashes price target on Hudson Pacific Properties Inc. [HPP] – find out why.

Hudson Pacific Properties Inc. [NYSE: HPP] closed the trading session at $5.45 on 07/18/23. The day’s price range saw the stock hit a low of $5.12, while the highest price level was $5.46. The company report on July 3, 2023 at 9:00 AM that Hudson Pacific Properties Announces Dates for Second Quarter Earnings Release and Conference Call.

Hudson Pacific Properties, Inc. (NYSE: HPP), a unique provider of end-to-end real estate solutions for dynamic tech and media tenants in global epicenters for these synergistic, converging and secular growth industries, today announced it will release second quarter financial results after the market closes on Tuesday, August 1, 2023. The company will hold a conference call to discuss the results at 11:00 a.m. PT / 2:00 p.m. ET on Wednesday, August 2, 2023.

Top 5 AI Stocks to Buy for 2023



The artificial intelligence (AI) revolution is already here. And it's about to change everything we know about everything. According to Grand View Research, the global AI boom could grow from about $137 billion in 2022 to more than $1.81 trillion by 2030. And investors like you always want to get in on the hottest stocks of tomorrow. Here are five of the best ways to profit from the AI boom.



Click Here to Download the FREE Report. Sponsored

To participate by telephone, please dial (833) 470-1428 and enter passcode 861397. International callers should dial (404) 975-4839 and enter the same passcode. A live, listen-only webcast and replay can be accessed via the Investors section of the company’s website at HudsonPacificProperties.com.

The stocks have a year to date performance of -43.99 percent and weekly performance of 4.01 percent. The stock has been moved at -48.44 percent over the last six months. The stock has performed 11.68 percent around the most recent 30 days and changed -7.63 percent over the most recent 3-months.

If compared to the average trading volume of 4.88M shares, HPP reached to a volume of 5611268 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here’s what leading stock market gurus have to say about Hudson Pacific Properties Inc. [HPP]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for HPP shares is $5.61 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on HPP stock is a recommendation set at 3.20. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Goldman have made an estimate for Hudson Pacific Properties Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Sell, with their previous recommendation back on March 21, 2023.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Hudson Pacific Properties Inc. is set at 0.35, with the Price to Sales ratio for HPP stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 0.76. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 0.27, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 1.13.

HPP stock trade performance evaluation

Hudson Pacific Properties Inc. [HPP] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 4.01. With this latest performance, HPP shares gained by 11.68% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -48.44% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -61.48% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for HPP stock in for the last two-week period is set at 60.05, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 64.22, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 56.29 for Hudson Pacific Properties Inc. [HPP]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 4.78, while it was recorded at 5.33 for the last single week of trading, and 8.15 for the last 200 days.

Earnings per share (EPS) analysis for Hudson Pacific Properties Inc. [HPP] stock

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for HPP. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Hudson Pacific Properties Inc. go to 36.48%.